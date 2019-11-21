Graham Turns Tables on Dems, Moves To Uncover Transcripts of Biden-Ukraine Pres. Phone Calls

Democrats do love them some phone call transcripts involving Ukraine. All right, Lindsey Graham says: He’ll be moving to uncover the transcripts of former Vice President Joe Biden’s phone calls with the former Ukrainian president.

My guess is that Democrats’ love of transcripts of the Ukrainian variety will likely end there.

The South Carolina Republican senator made the remarks about the transcripts during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News in which he assured Sean Hannity that the Department of Justice’s watchdog report would be released on Dec. 9.

However, he also decided to drop another fun little tidbit about those Ukrainian transcripts:

In the appearance, Graham talked about three calls Biden had with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and announced he was sending a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the transcripts.

The important thing about those calls, Graham said, is that they took place around the time that Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired. And then-Vice President Biden, of course, bragged about the role he played in ensuring that firing happened.

Shokin had once investigated Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company; Biden’s son, Hunter, received tens of thousands of dollars a month for sitting on the board of Burisma despite the fact he had no experience in the energy sector or in Ukrainian business.

“I want to know are there any transcripts or readout of the phone calls between the vice president and the president of the Ukraine in February [2016] after the raid on the gas company president’s house,” Graham said.

“After this raid, Hunter Biden kicks in. Hunter Biden’s business partner meets with [then-Secretary of State] John Kerry, and Vice President Biden on three occasions makes a phone call to the president of Ukraine and goes over there in March and they fire the guy, and this is the same man that the ambassador wanted investigated in 2015.”

In 2015, Graham noted, the Obama administration’s ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt, gave a speech in which “[t]he one person he named as being a sleazebag was the president of Burisma.”

So, Ukrainian transcripts: How are we looking at them now, Democrats?

If we believe in transparency, it’d help to know what was said during those phone calls. Even those impeachment witnesses that the Democrats are claiming make President Donald Trump look like a criminal mostly say the Biden-Burisma thing was a conflict of interest.

So, we’re going to investigate it, right?

Two investigations aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive.

Democrats assured their constituents they could “walk and chew gum” at the same time, getting their legislative agenda passed while they impeached Trump.

If that’s the case, why not this? After all, it would help to know if the guy they’re potentially nominating for president had a massive conflict of interest going on. Right?

My guess is that this won’t be the case. What a surprise.

My guess is also that Pompeo isn’t going to care.

For that, we can be thankful — and we can be well assured that the real show may be about to begin.

