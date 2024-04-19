Christian singer Mandisa, who rose to fame after nearly going the distance on “American Idol” almost two decades ago, died on Thursday at the age of 47.

Her death was confirmed by the Christian radio network K-Love.

Mandisa; 1976-2024. “Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart. Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough… pic.twitter.com/jXYRyhtGBf — K-LOVE (@KLOVERadio) April 19, 2024

According to The Tennessean, the beloved singer was found deceased inside of her Nashville home. No cause of death was immediately available.

A representative for the performer, whose full name was Mandisa Lynn Hundley, asked for prayers for her family in a statement to the newspaper.

“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased,” the statement read.

“At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Do you listen to Christian radio? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 73% (564 Votes) No: 27% (209 Votes)

K-Love chief media officer David Pierce said in his own statement that while her sudden death is tragic, Mandisa “loved Jesus” and is now “home” after a long battle with her own “personal struggles.”

“Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart,” Pierce said.

Pierce concluded:

“Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa’s struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us.”

The “My Deliverer” singer’s path to stardom began in 2005, when an exchange with “Idol” judge Simon Cowell endeared her to fans of the show.

Cowell made several comments about the Grammy Award-winning singer’s weight, but she responded to him with humility and kindness.

After Cowell had commented that the show needed “a bigger stage” to accommodate her and also compared her size to that of France, Mandisa confronted him one-on-one.

“You hurt me and I cried,” she told the Briton. “But I want you to know that I’ve forgiven you.”

Mandisa added during the interaction that one does not need an apology to choose a path of forgiveness.

“If Jesus could die so that all of my sins could be forgiven then I can certainly extend that same grace to you.”

Cowell admitted that Mandisa’s words “humbled” him and the two embraced.

The singer didn’t win the competition, but went on to have a successful career as one of the country’s most popular contemporary Christian artists.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.