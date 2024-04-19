Grammy-Winning Christian Singer Dies at Age 47
Christian singer Mandisa, who rose to fame after nearly going the distance on “American Idol” almost two decades ago, died on Thursday at the age of 47.
Her death was confirmed by the Christian radio network K-Love.
Mandisa; 1976-2024.
According to The Tennessean, the beloved singer was found deceased inside of her Nashville home. No cause of death was immediately available.
A representative for the performer, whose full name was Mandisa Lynn Hundley, asked for prayers for her family in a statement to the newspaper.
“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased,” the statement read.
“At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”
K-Love chief media officer David Pierce said in his own statement that while her sudden death is tragic, Mandisa “loved Jesus” and is now “home” after a long battle with her own “personal struggles.”
“Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart,” Pierce said.
Pierce concluded:
“Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa’s struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us.”
The “My Deliverer” singer’s path to stardom began in 2005, when an exchange with “Idol” judge Simon Cowell endeared her to fans of the show.
Cowell made several comments about the Grammy Award-winning singer’s weight, but she responded to him with humility and kindness.
After Cowell had commented that the show needed “a bigger stage” to accommodate her and also compared her size to that of France, Mandisa confronted him one-on-one.
“You hurt me and I cried,” she told the Briton. “But I want you to know that I’ve forgiven you.”
Mandisa added during the interaction that one does not need an apology to choose a path of forgiveness.
“If Jesus could die so that all of my sins could be forgiven then I can certainly extend that same grace to you.”
Cowell admitted that Mandisa’s words “humbled” him and the two embraced.
The singer didn’t win the competition, but went on to have a successful career as one of the country’s most popular contemporary Christian artists.
