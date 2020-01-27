Grammys 2020: 3 Years After Obamas Out of the White House, Celebrities Still Gushing

What’s next, the Nobel Peace Prize?

Three years after Barack and Michelle Obama turned over the White House to a president committed to undoing the damage of the previous eight years, the glitterati of the entertainment world proved there would be no end to sucking up when it comes to the former first couple.

In a short ceremony that preceded the gathering of the movers and shakers of the music world gathered Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, Michelle Obama was named winner of the year’s Spoken Word Album Grammy for the audiobook of her autobiography “Becoming,” HuffPost reported.

With her husband already having two of the Spoken Word Grammys to his credit (for autobiographies he wrote before being elected president), it looks like the Obama adulation may never end.

The celebrities of Hollywood and the music world might have been gushing, but the conservative reception to the news on social media was scathing.

TRENDING: Biden Campaign Is Willing To Risk Staffers' Lives To Get Him Elected

Has there ever been a couple so cheered for accomplishing so little?

#GRAMMYAwards2020 for Best Spoken Word: (Past Winners – Politicians) Dems:

– Jimmy Carter (3x)

– Bill Clinton (1x)

– Barack Obama (2x)

– Al Franken (1x)

– Hillary Clinton (1x)

– Michelle Obama (1x) GOP:

– Everett Dirksen (1x)https://t.co/cWChhALGS6 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) January 27, 2020

There’s no doubt the former first lady’s book was a huge commercial success in 2018. Considering the book had some help from the hugely influential Obama booster Oprah Winfrey, as The Washington Post reported at the time, it’s not exactly a surprise that the audio version was a hit, too.

But the politics of the entertainment world being what they are, it’s a good bet that the Grammy voters were signaling their liberal virtues as much as they were saluting a successful work of art.

Obama critics weren’t fooled.

I heard this and literally laughed out loud too. They are literally ruining their own awards through their constant pandering to “who they like”. It’s a joke already. — Thrillerwriter (@blastoffwriter) January 27, 2020

Such talent! 🤣 Hey, I can read out loud too… do I get one? #participationawards#grammysRajoke

So glad I don’t watch that nonsense — DD Tower (@tower_dd) January 27, 2020

RELATED: Trump Voted Co-'Most Admired Man' in US and That's Big Trouble for Democrats in 2020

Because Hollywood only cares about sending messages to the deplorables. We don’t care what they think. — Aizzie Covfefe ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@welldoneAI) January 27, 2020

And just like that Grammys are now as worthless as Venezuelan currency. — Collusion Delusion (say it like Pres. Trump) (@FritoBandito214) January 27, 2020



The biggest problem is that perceiving the Obamas’ “virtues” requires a willing suspension of disbelief that’s only possible in the liberal mind.

By any measure, the Barack Obama presidency was a disaster for the country. Besides the hideous Obamacare law that’s still being fought out in court (making nuns pay for birth control should be obscene to any normal person), it was an era of unconstitutional executive orders — like the infamous creation of DACA — that have saddled the country with problems since.

Even when it came to race relations, the country under Obama entered a period fraught with difficulty. Thanks to liberal lies in the media and Obama’s feckless approach to the issue, the cases of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, and Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, grew into a whole bizarre fantasy in which liberals keep pretending the country’s cops are racists who enjoy killing African-Americans.

Do you think this award was more about politics than talent? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (378 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

On the international front, Obama instituted a weak-kneed foreign policy that gave free rein to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his expansion in Europe at the expense of Ukraine in 2014 (Rush Limbaugh had a good take on that two years ago) and pandered to the Islamic Republic of Iran with the disastrous Iran nuclear deal.

For Michelle Obama, of course, there were almost countless reasons for sane Americans to dislike her – such as confessing that she wasn’t proud of being American until her husband ran for president, or that story she made up about a “racist” encounter in a department store.

The reality is that the Obamas have benefited from liberal projections more than from their own accomplishments.

For Barack Obama, his presidency was a chance for liberals around the world to pretend that they’d made the globe a better place – no matter how dismal and authoritarian his record in the Oval Office actually was.

It’s how he won the Nobel Peace Prize after being in office for literally nine months. (And did nothing in the following years to earn it, as even the former Nobel committee secretary admitted in 2015, according to the BBC.)

For Michelle Obama, her presence, even now, three years after she left the White House, is a chance for liberals to show off just how liberal they are.

This time, they did it by honoring a black, liberal, Democratic woman for “Becoming” a black, liberal, Democratic woman – then reading about it out loud.

With those kinds of standards, can a Nobel for Michelle be far off?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.