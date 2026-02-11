Grand Jury Delivers Decision on Indictments for Democrats Known as the 'Seditious Six'

Either President Donald Trump has a proverbial trump card up his sleeve, or something has gone amiss.

If the latter, then one wonders why Trump continues to allow his own Justice Department to embarrass him.

According to Townhall, a grand jury in deep, deep-blue Washington, D.C., shockingly and yet predictably refused to indict the infamous “Seditious Six,” a group of elected Democrats who, in an effort to sow dissension in the ranks, recorded and posted a social media video in November encouraging intelligence operatives and military service members to disobey “illegal orders” from the president — all without providing examples of any such orders.

The “Seditious Six” included Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, veterans of the U.S. Navy and CIA, respectively.

Democratic Reps. Jason Crow of Colorado, Chris DeLuzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania joined their Senate colleagues in recording and posting the subversive message.

In the video, the “Seditious Six” accused the Trump administration of “pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens.”

Again, the slimy senators and their four co-conspirators gave no evidence of such behavior. They had no purpose, in other words, but to smear the Trump administration in the most dangerous way possible.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth responded by moving to censure Kelly, demote the senator, and reduce his retirement pay.

Kelly, a retired Navy commander still subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, then sued Hegseth.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, independent journalist Nick Sortor re-posted the November video and called for a court-martial of Kelly.

Sortor also made a crucial observation about the grand jury.

“Leftists have poisoned jury pools, telling them to REFUSE to indict corrupt Democrats,” he wrote.

🚨 BREAKING: A DC Grand Jury has just REFUSED to indict Sen. Mark Kelly, Elissa Slotkin, and other Democrats who called for members of the military to REFUSE orders from President Trump Mark Kelly needs to be COURT MARTIALED instead. Leftists have poisoned jury pools, telling… pic.twitter.com/3WHQ8sHLtw — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 11, 2026

Nowhere in America do Democrats enjoy as vast and reliable a base of support as they do in Washington, D.C.

One wonders, therefore, what the increasingly incompetent-looking fools in Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Justice Department expected to happen here. If they had no choice but to seek the indictments in the nation’s capital, then why bother? Why not pursue every avenue and seek any other venue?

It is fitting, at least, that news of the grand jury’s refusal to indict the “Seditious Six” broke on the same day Bondi humiliated herself by ranting about the roaring stock market at a congressional hearing on files pertaining to convicted sex offender and suspected sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Pam Bondi is unhinged. Here she attacks Americans who want to prosecute CHILD RAPISTS, lectures them to focus on the rigged stock market values . Unbelievably evil. pic.twitter.com/maHWQ70Gy1 — Shannon Joy (@ShannonJoyRadio) February 11, 2026

Indeed, aside from arresting pseudo-journalist Don Lemon for last month’s church invasion in St. Paul, Minnesota, Bondi has achieved almost nothing that the average Trump supporter would call “justice.”

The president, therefore, badly needs a meaningful victory on the justice front.

With that in mind, he had better focus on something that not even his Justice Department can botch.

