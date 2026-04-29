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Protesters have demonstrated, sometimes violently, in Minneapolis and elsewhere in the country against immigration enforcement efforts.
Protesters have demonstrated, sometimes violently, in Minneapolis and elsewhere in the country against immigration enforcement efforts. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Grand Jury Indicts 2 Suspects for Assault on Turning Point USA Journalist

 By Michael Schwarz  April 29, 2026 at 11:59am
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An assault caught on camera earlier this month has resulted in two indictments.

Citing “federal sources,” Fox News reported Wednesday that a grand jury indicted two unnamed individuals in connection with an April 11 alleged attack on Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez.

The incident occurred during a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, site of an ICE field office and detention facility.

The sources indicated that the unsealing of the indictment was expected to happen later Wednesday. Until then, the identities of the suspects will remain unknown.

Nonetheless, Chris Ostroushko, a middle-aged resident of suburban Minneapolis, along with his wife DeYanna and their adult daughter, Paige, figured prominently in viral videos of the incident.

One video, for instance, showed Ostroushko appearing to attack Hernandez from behind and shove her to the ground. Then, the man stood over her like a fighter who had just knocked out an opponent.

DeYanna and Paige also appeared to confront Hernandez physically.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office recommended charges against the father and daughter.

Ostroushko qualifies as something of a local celebrity in the city’s anti-ICE circles. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune published a gushing profile of him on Jan. 27, indicating that he attended his first anti-ICE protest on Jan. 14 and that, thanks to recognition from other protesters, he had emerged as “the unlikely face of those middle-of-the-roaders motivated less by politics than humanitarianism.”

The viral videos featuring Ostroushko and family immediately caught the attention of the FBI, Fox News reported.

Ostroushko joined anti-ICE protests during the apex of the violence that engulfed Minneapolis in January.

In December, YouTuber Nick Shirley exposed massive fraud allegedly perpetrated by businesses that claimed to provide taxpayer-funded services to the Somali immigrant community.

Related:
Mob of Urban Miscreants Allegedly Attacked Fellow Chicago Train Passenger

President Donald Trump then ordered a large ICE operation in Minnesota.

Prominent Democrats, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, responded with defiance and bellicose rhetoric.

Amid escalating tensions, two anti-ICE protesters, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were killed during clashes with ICE officers.

In February, the federal presence in the city diminished, but the protests continued.

On Tuesday, the FBI and local authorities raided nearly two dozen businesses, most of them Somali-owned, in connection with the federal government’s ongoing fraud investigation.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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