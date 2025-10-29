Six people, including a Democratic candidate for Congress, have been indicted for their alleged efforts to interfere with federal immigration agents in the Chicago area.

The indictment claims Kat Abughazaleh and five other defendants blocked access to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois.

The Trump administration’s efforts to enforce immigration laws in Chicago have been opposed by mobs of protesters who are supported by state and local elected officials.

Abughazaleh is seeking election to the 9th Congressional District in Illinois, which is held by retiring Illinois Democratic Rep. Jan Schakowsky, according to NBC.

As noted by WTTW-TV, Abughazaleh is not the only Democrat charged.

Catherine Sharp, who is seeking a seat on the Cook County Board, and Michael Rabbitt, a 45th Ward Democratic committee member, were also indicted, as were Oak Park trustee Brian Straw, Andre Martin, and Joselyn Walsh.

Those indicted are charged with conspiracy along with one charge alleging that she “forcibly impeded, intimidated, and interfered” with an officer.

According to the indictment, the six protesters “conspired with one another and others, known and unknown, to prevent by force, intimidation, and threat, Agent A, a United States law enforcement officer, from discharging the duties of his office, and to injure him in his person or property on account of his lawful discharge of the duties of his office, and while engaged in the lawful discharge thereof, and to injure his property so as to interrupt, hinder, and impede him in the discharge of his official duties.”

The indictment said the activists “physically hindered and impeded” an agent who was “forced to drive at an extremely slow rate of speed to avoid injuring any of the conspirators.”

Illinois Congressional candidate and 5 others have been charged with federal crimes according to a press release by Kat Abughazaleh for activities outside of the Broadview ICE detention facility. Videos appearing to show Abughazaleh protesting and demonstrating outside of the… pic.twitter.com/QorldfowPJ — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) October 29, 2025

The group “banged aggressively on the Government Vehicle’s side and back windows, hood, and other vehicle body parts; crowded together in the front and side of the Government Vehicle and pushed against the vehicle to hinder and impede its movement; scratched the body of the Government Vehicle, including etching a message into the body of the vehicle, specifically the word ‘PIG;’ broke one of the Government Vehicle’s side mirrors; and broke a rear windshield wiper off the Government Vehicle,” the indictment said.

Abughazaleh posted on X claiming that the charge was little more than political persecution.

“I have been charged in a federal indictment sought by the Department of Justice. This political prosecution is an attack on all of our First Amendment rights. I’m not backing down, and we’re going to win,” she posted.

I have been charged in a federal indictment sought by the Department of Justice. This political prosecution is an attack on all of our First Amendment rights. I’m not backing down, and we’re going to win. pic.twitter.com/szOSZa1h3z — Kat Abughazaleh (@KatAbughazaleh) October 29, 2025

The defendants were not arrested, but are expected to appear in court on Nov. 5.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said that despite the protests, federal agents are on the job.

“The Democrats’ government shutdown will not stop DHS law enforcement from arresting and removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities. Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, abusers, violent assailants and drug traffickers from America’s streets,” she said in a news release on the DHS website.

“Nothing will slow us down from making America safe again — not even a government shutdown,” she added.

