Grand Jury Investigation Targets Wealthy American With Alleged CCP Ties Funding Leftist Groups

A federal grand jury is investigating a wealthy American businessman who lives in China for bankrolling left-wing activist groups across the U.S.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche authorized the investigation into Singham’s alleged wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering from his Shanghai-based financial network to a Goldman Sachs philanthropy and other shell companies.

The Department of Justice is examining roughly $278 million that flowed through his wife’s group Code Pink as well as The People’s Forum, Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, BreakThrough BT Media, and other entities, Fox News first reported Monday.

Singham’s “Red Web” includes 223 transactions that used 67 groups in his network to transfer $591 million across five continents and push pro-China messaging, Fox News reported in March.

An official House Oversight Committee investigation letter from June 2025 accused Singham of funding the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), a Marxist political party.

“[T]he Committee is concerned that you may be engaging in such activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) — and that your activity may violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act … and other federal laws,” the letter reads.

Jodie Evans co-founded Code Pink: Women for Peace in 2002. The far-left feminist group is “working to end U.S. warfare and imperialism” with the help of “generous donors,” according to the organization’s “About” page. Code Pink has received at least $1.4 million from Singham’s network since 2017, according to the New York Times.

“[T]he Committee is concerned with Code Pink’s funding arrangements, potential funding by foreign nationals, and purported connections with the CCP,” a letter from the House Committee on Natural Resources stated in November 2023.

“Fascism is capitalism in crisis, its mask dropped. The real struggle was never between three systems but between two: socialism and capitalism, with fascism as capitalism’s emergency response to revolutionary threat,” Singham said in his study “The 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the World Anti-Fascist War.”

The study was presented by the Tricontinental Institute at a November 2025 conference, a CCP-backed organization whose agenda details how “proponents of the free market (conservatives and liberals alike) and … of social democracy” are “monsters” promoting “the wretchedness of contemporary capitalism.” Singham is chairman of the institute’s International Advisory Board.

“It’s about time [Singham] is brought to justice and he is held accountable for his ties to the CCP,” Rep. Jason Smith, Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, wrote in a Monday post to X.

The probe is still ongoing in the Southern District of New York, and no charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.

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