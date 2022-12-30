A 10-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide for killing his mother with her own gun.

Reports have since emerged that the boy committed this alleged crime because he was upset that he wasn’t allowed to order a virtual reality headset on Amazon and was woken up by his mother, Quiana Mann, 44, earlier than usual.

Now, a heartbroken family has spoken out.

“He needs to pay for what he’s done,” Lueritha Mann, Quiana’s mother, said according to WTMJ-TV.



https://youtu.be/VECBo86tTVw



The boy’s aunt, Rhonda Reid, said that she didn’t believe that the boy was capable of hurting his mother.

According to the criminal complaint, however, that’s exactly what he did.

As WISN-TV notes, the complaint stated that Quiana Mann’s son shot her because he wasn’t allowed to buy the virtual reality headset and because he was woken up earlier than usual.

Should this 10-year-old be tried as an adult? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 79% (722 Votes) No: 21% (196 Votes)

He then allegedly took his mom’s keys and retrieved her firearm from her lock box and then found her in the basement doing laundry.

He shot at the wall, reportedly saying that he was trying to scare her but instead shot her in the face, which killed her.

The boy ordered a virtual reality headset from his mother’s Amazon account, although sources differ on whether that was done that day or the day after.

“I can’t believe he did it,” Lueritha said according to WTMJ.

Even at the age of 10, the boy must be charged as an adult for this crime according to Wisconsin state law, WISN reported.

Reid reportedly believes that her nephew is unaware of how severe these charges are and how profoundly they could affect the rest of his life.

“When he calls, he’s just like, ‘make sure all my tablets and laptop and everything of mine is packaged,'” Reid said according to WTMJ.

He could reportedly be in jail for 60 years if convicted.

Reid also said that her nephew started therapy more than a year ago, where he was diagnosed with a mood and conduct disorder. His therapist recommended limiting his access to electronics as part of his treatment.

This case is ongoing, but for now Quiana Mann’s family is left to pick up the pieces of a broken household.

Lueritha was asked by WTMJ if she could bring herself to speak with her grandson again someday, she said “I hope I do one day, but right now no. He took something very precious from me.”

We can only hope that the court system can bring some justice to this unbelievably heart-wrenching situation.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.