Florida prosecutors say a grandmother and her fiancé locked four children in the cab of a semi-truck for six years.

Attorney General James Uthmeier called it a “rolling prison.”

Keysha Monique Epps, 51, and Tamra Marshon Stewart, 37, were arrested after a tip reached investigators three to four weeks ago, WJXT-TV reported.

Epps is the children’s biological grandmother and a licensed truck driver. Stewart is her fiancé.

🚨SICKENING🚨 Two Florida truck drivers are being accused of locking up 4 children in their sleeper cab and sexually abusing them for 6 years. The FL AG claims Tamra Marshon Stewart and Keysha Monique Epps committed sexually battering, molesting and neglecting the children… pic.twitter.com/ZljSJ3c676 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) September 1, 2026

The four victims, two boys and two girls, now 11 to 15, were taken from the Atlanta area in 2019 and kept on the road, The New York Times reported.

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All four had to sleep crammed into a single bunk and were rarely allowed outside the cab. “They urinated in a plastic cup and defecated in a grocery bag,” the New York Times reported, citing an arrest warrant.

Investigators said they got no dental or medical care, even when one was severely burned. Prosecutors said they were also sexually abused.

Uthmeier said more charges may still come. His office is seeking the harshest penalties the law allows, including the death penalty on the capital counts announced in Kissimmee, WKMG-TV reported.

“Florida has zero tolerance for anyone who preys on children,” Uthmeier said. “We will seek the maximum punishment under the law.”

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass called the case “straight evil.”

The children are in care and receiving treatment. That’s the only good news in the file.

The rest is a question older than any social program.

Epps was born in 1975. By then, the Great Society was already launched. The Civil Rights Acts were on the books. Slavery had been dead for a century, a fact almost unique in human history. Public school was free. Welfare offices, food aid, and a church on most corners were not theoretical — they were the landscape.

She still, if the state’s report is accurate, turned a truck into a dungeon.

Bad homes produce a lot of damaged people. They do not automatically produce this.

Most of humanity grew up hungry, cold, or beaten and did not invent mobile prisons. The 19th-century prairie was harder than a 21st-century safety net. It was not dotted with wagon dungeons in proportion to the misery.

The heart of the problem is the problem of the heart. Call it sin, a fallen nature, the thing in a person that can look at a child and choose cruelty. Programs do not repeal it. Checks do not repeal it.

That is not an argument for doing nothing. It is an argument for telling the truth.

A justice system that makes monsters bargain their way to a short sentence is a system that invites the next one. People should be terrified to do this.

Maximum sentences, no romance about “root causes” as an excuse, and a culture that still knows decency from rot — those are the tools a free country actually has.

Even then, no policy will make the last dungeon impossible. That is the fallen world. The job is to make the crime rare and the punishment certain, and to raise children who would rather starve than become the adult in that cab.

The four kids are out of their prison. The adults should never be.

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