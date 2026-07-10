Graphic: Another Muslim Activist Freaks Out, Demanding We Confine Our Dogs According to the Will of Allah

Nicolas “Sneako” Kenn De Balinthazy is, if you listen to any mainstream account, some sort of fringe conservative figure other conservatives ought to be apologizing for and drumming out of the movement.

I take from his Wikipedia page, if just because that represents what most people will see about this dude if they search for him and represents a decent approximation of the left-of-center view on the man: “He initially gained prominence on YouTube in the mid-2010s for lifestyle content, video essays, and street interviews. His content then shifted to far-right trolling and politics, including misogyny and antisemitism, collaborating with figures like white nationalist Nick Fuentes and influencer Andrew Tate.”

There’s a whole discussion to be had here about so-called “horseshoe theory” — that the so-called far-right and far-left aren’t that different — or even whether traditional left-right dichotomies work with people like Mr. Sneako.

The point is that, further down the page, you find out that in 2023, Sneako found religion. That didn’t mean he changed his content. He’s still into trolling and misogyny and anti-Semitism. In fact, he’s into them even more, because he found a religion that comported with his view of the world: Islam.

And now, the Florida-based streamer wants you to keep your dog inside, because that’s the will of Allah.

In a video that’s garnered millions of views on X and more on various other platforms, Sneako demands that your canine friend is “haram” — forbidden by Islam — and needs to be in your house.

“F*** your dog. Keep your dog home, I don’t care,” Sneako is seen saying in the video.

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“It’s not cute. It’s not — I don’t want to pet it. I don’t want to touch your dog,” he continued. “Dogs are haram for a reason, and this was assigned from Allah. There’s s*** all over my f***ing rug.

“Dogs are gross. Have a child. God wants us to have kids, not to have a bunch of f***ing dogs.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

SNEAKO, a Muslim streamer who lives in Miami, demands that Americans keep their dogs at home because they are gross: “Fuck your dog. Keep your dog home. Dogs are gross and haram, and this is a sign from Allah. Have a child, not a bunch of fucking dogs. Fuck your dogs in Miami.” pic.twitter.com/R65Zki4Z9Y — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) July 6, 2026

This, by the way, is the same guy who streamed himself at a victory party for Egypt’s national team in the World Cup in New York, calling it “the Islamic Republic of New Yorkistan” earlier in the month.

“Islam will be in every household, inshallah!” he can be seen screaming. “The whole world is Muslim. Welcome to [Zohran] Mamdani’s New York!”

Sneako declares New York an Islamic State

⁰“Islam will be in every household. Inshallah, the whole world will become Muslim.” pic.twitter.com/dzuzjRunHb — AutisticClips (@AutisticClip) July 3, 2026

To be fair, this isn’t the average Muslim or even Egyptian. But also to be fair, do you see any Egyptian supporters — people supporting a country that is overwhelmingly Muslim — telling him to get out of there with this “New Yorkistan” talk?

And here he is praising the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after he died in an airstrike, saying that the butcher and murderer of his own people — not to mention countless other people of various nationalities — will get “the highest rank in Jannah,” or eternal paradise in Islam.

SNEAKO, a Muslim streamer who lives in the U.S.: “Inshallah, Khamenei will get the eternal paradise.” Why is this terror sympathizer still in America? pic.twitter.com/HyPWpQdzSJ — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) July 7, 2026

Forget the rest of the people he butchered: I bet there are a ton of Sunni Muslims, which Mr. Sneako appears to be, who would educate him in why the aggressively Shiite Ayatollah Khamenei would almost certainly be taking the afterlife’s down escalator, but that doesn’t seem to be the point.

Of course there’s not a majority of Muslims of any stripe who would cosign love for the blessedly deceased Ayatollah, or want New York turned into an Islamic republic, or call for you to keep your dog inside because Sneako apparently can’t avoid stepping in dog poo. It’s the fact that there’s enough of a contingent of these individuals that you’re not surprised that when this vapid edgelord found religion, he found it in radical Islam, and there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of pushback on this.

There doesn’t even seem to be surprise that Sneako found his brand of fake faith in Islam. We’re told the real danger from manosphere edgelords is Christian nationalism. Which may be rebarbative, but you don’t see a whole brigade of them holding a small section of the New Jersey shore hostage and hiding in tunnels under the boardwalk while they carry out terror attacks on the innocent civilians in Toms River while subjecting the residents of the shore to constant shelling because those radicals intertwined their military infrastructure with civilian buildings along the coast, up to and including hospitals.

Funnily enough, this just happens to be precisely what the Hamas-run government has been doing in the Gaza Strip since 2023. Sneako supports this. So does the American far left.

Sneako also seems to support Sharia if he wants to ban your dogs from the street. We’ll see how the left reacts to that one, but they certainly didn’t seem to mind this lefty activist’s February post on the matter:

Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean. — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) February 12, 2026

After the “New Yorkistan” incident, Sneako seemed to acknowledge this is precisely what he wants enforced by law, or at least wants people to think he wants enforced by law.

“Every knee will bow,” he posted on social media, according to Fox News. “Every tongue confess.”

It’s not clear if this idiot knows that he’s making life a lot harder for moderate Muslims by feeding into the worst stereotypes of the foaming radical.

It’s not clear that he cares, just so long as he gets the clicks. What is clear is that he has, at least, found a tribe of rabid believers who will not only countenance both his belief in a higher power and his sinister antics, but see them as mutually reinforcing. Truly sick stuff.

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