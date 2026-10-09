Graphic: Bloodied TV Star Says Hollywood Is 'Not Safe' After He's Robbed and Beaten

“Pretty Little Liars” star Keegan Allen was robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint outside a high-end grocery store in West Hollywood on Thursday night.

“I was just, uh, I was just robbed of my watch outside of Laurel Supply,” he shared in a video posted to social media.

“Can you call the police?” the actor said to someone who could be heard talking off camera nearby.

“These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me, with a knife, and then took off,” Allen recounted. The video he posted on Instagram included surveillance footage, apparently of the robbery.

“Had masks on. Took my watch, though. Took my watch,” the actor reiterated.

Allen captioned his post, “West Hollywood is not safe anymore. Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch.”

Actor Keegan Allen was pistol-whipped and robbed in Southern California. https://t.co/ITcme1Knnb — Overheard (@OverheardPress) October 9, 2026

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TMZ reported that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the details of the robbery.

The surveillance footage showed two men wearing all black, who approached Allen as he was putting groceries away on the rear passenger side of his truck.

One of the suspects struck him in the head multiple times with a pistol, leaving the actor bloodied.

The two robbers then fled the Laurel Supply parking lot, which is located just off Santa Monica Boulevard about a mile east of the city of Beverly Hills.

Paramedics treated Allen at the scene for a head laceration.

He wrote in his Instagram comments that he ended up going to the hospital because he suspected that he suffered a concussion. “Def concussed,” he posted.

In his Instagram post, Allen added, “Will update more soon. Let’s hope all these Flock cameras that [Karen Bass], [Gavin Newsom] and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals.”

Page Six noted, “West Hollywood has 39 Flock Safety license plate readers and six installed live-video cameras, out of 54 approved, according to a city report. The cameras are designed to help cops track suspects and solve crimes.”

Allen played Toby Cavanaugh on “Pretty Little Liars” from 2010 to 2017. He also starred as Liam Walker in “Walker” on CW from 2021 to 2024, which was a reboot of the CBS series “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

Most recently, Allen was in an episode of the police drama “The Rookie” earlier this year.

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