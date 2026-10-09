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Keegan Allen, seen in a 2024 photo, shared a social media post about the frightening incident Thursday.
Keegan Allen, seen in a 2024 photo, shared a social media post about the frightening incident Thursday. (Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

Graphic: Bloodied TV Star Says Hollywood Is 'Not Safe' After He's Robbed and Beaten

 By Randy DeSoto  October 9, 2026 at 4:22pm
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“Pretty Little Liars” star Keegan Allen was robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint outside a high-end grocery store in West Hollywood on Thursday night.

“I was just, uh, I was just robbed of my watch outside of Laurel Supply,” he shared in a video posted to social media.

“Can you call the police?” the actor said to someone who could be heard talking off camera nearby.

“These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me, with a knife, and then took off,” Allen recounted. The video he posted on Instagram included surveillance footage, apparently of the robbery.

“Had masks on. Took my watch, though. Took my watch,” the actor reiterated.

Allen captioned his post, “West Hollywood is not safe anymore. Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch.”

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TMZ reported that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the details of the robbery.

The surveillance footage showed two men wearing all black, who approached Allen as he was putting groceries away on the rear passenger side of his truck.

One of the suspects struck him in the head multiple times with a pistol, leaving the actor bloodied.

The two robbers then fled the Laurel Supply parking lot, which is located just off Santa Monica Boulevard about a mile east of the city of Beverly Hills.

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Paramedics treated Allen at the scene for a head laceration.

He wrote in his Instagram comments that he ended up going to the hospital because he suspected that he suffered a concussion. “Def concussed,” he posted.

In his Instagram post, Allen added, “Will update more soon. Let’s hope all these Flock cameras that [Karen Bass], [Gavin Newsom] and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals.”

Page Six noted, “West Hollywood has 39 Flock Safety license plate readers and six installed live-video cameras, out of 54 approved, according to a city report. The cameras are designed to help cops track suspects and solve crimes.”

Allen played Toby Cavanaugh on “Pretty Little Liars” from 2010 to 2017. He also starred as Liam Walker in “Walker” on CW from 2021 to 2024, which was a reboot of the CBS series “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

Most recently, Allen was in an episode of the police drama “The Rookie” earlier this year.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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