It is, in an unspeakable nutshell, a case that shines a harsh light on the darkest corners and worst impulses of the internet in 2024.

Anigar Monsee, a 28-year-old woman from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, hoped to become an online influencer. She’s now behind bars for what authorities say was a twisted idea for generating likes and clicks, according to the Delaware County Daily Times:

Torturing helpless animals on video while posing in revealing outfits.

Her YouTube account, titled “Motheranddaughter,” featured a woman slowly mangling and killing various types of animals, including “rabbits, chickens, frogs and pigeons,” the newspaper reported, citing a criminal complaint.

The methods she used are so graphic, we must warn you:

This is not a story for the weak of stomach.

For instance, one of the videos was called “Cooking lucky” and was streamed live on Jan. 19.

The video “shows the woman alongside a live chicken in a sink,” the Daily Times reported Jan. 22.

“The woman repeatedly commented on the number of viewers and likes, and solicited more, before she harmed the animal,” the report stated.

“At 9:56, and for roughly the next 10 minutes, she aggressively handles the clearly terrified animal, plucking feathers from the bird’s neck, and hacked repeatedly at the struggling bird’s throat with knives while the animal attempted to escape.

“At one point the bird jumps out of the sink, the woman then climbs onto the counter and pins it with her feet before sawing at the bird’s neck in a slow back and forth motion. She continued carving at the animal’s neck for more than two minutes, until the screen went black.”

Furthermore, these videos go back months — with confirmed animal torture videos starting as early as August.

In September, a video titled “cook with Ani (coking frogs and fufu)” showed the woman disemboweling live frogs, joking on camera that one struggling, dying animal was “dancing.”

Two other frogs were killed in a similar manner, with Mongsee allegedly singing “Happy Death Day” to the tune of “Happy Birthday” as they died.

Nor, in fact, was this just about torturing animals, sadly.

“A video titled ‘Cooking’ posted in August shows the woman with a live pigeon,” the Daily Times reported.

“She encouraged viewers to ‘like’ the video before she kills the animal and repeatedly makes sexualized comments. It appears that some of the viewers may have joined the livestream specifically for the sexualized content.”

And the sad part? The perverts played along.

Among the comments: “Please put black socks or white socks.” “Love it with your feet.” “Please slaughter under your feet.” “Do you love with your feet?”

The chat moderator on her channel encouraged this behavior, writing, “If y’all send her money to buy the animal she will cook your request” and “If yall don’t like she’s not going to start.”

A fourth video, according to the New York Post, involved Monsee torturing a rabbit to death with what was described as a “dull knife,” according to police.

Wannabe influencer allegedly tortured, killed animals live on YouTube for likes: cops https://t.co/7RRrzYWC7q pic.twitter.com/qhXbNyty2B — New York Post (@nypost) January 25, 2024

The channel was popular enough to garner more than 20,000 subscribers as of the time of Mongsee’s arrest.

In one of the few cases where pretty much everyone across the sociopolitical spectrum can give praise and thanks to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, PETA informed police about reports it had been receiving regarding videos from the account, according to Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.

According to WCAU-TV in Philadephia, police said they played back Mongsee’s videos to her — and she “became visibly upset” and wanted them turned off.

Perhaps even more amazing is that Big Tech, ever censorious when it comes to political opinions that don’t line up with the left, somehow didn’t terminate the channel even after her arrest.

While Mongsee was booked on Jan. 19 on four charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, the videos that got her charged remained on YouTube, owned by Google, until Jan. 25.

It’s unknown why it was up; no comment was given by YouTube to the Post, and WCAU was simply provided with a boilerplate non-explanation explanation: “Content that is violent or abusive toward animals is not allowed on YouTube, and we have terminated the channel in question,” the statement said.

As for Mongsee, she was being held on a $200,000 bond in Delaware County Jail and had not retained representation at last report. Her first court date is scheduled for Monday.

So, what do we have here? Well, for starters, perversion of the highest order — something that would be unspeakable in any era yet is somehow unsurprising in the desensitized, depraved world PornHub and its ilk have created for us.

Except, allegedly, Mongsee was doing this on a major tech platform — and she was doing it to become an “influencer” in animal torture pornography, according to police. It’s all about the likes and clicks, after all — and with over 20,000 subscribers before the channel got shut down, it certainly got enough of those.

And then, there’s the matter of how — or rather, when — the channel was shuttered.

Mongsee’s case hit the headlines on Jan. 22, which one would think would be high time for it to be taken off YouTube. According to police, these videos have been taking place since August, at the very least.

For a company with content algorithms that are supposed to flag problematic material, wouldn’t live, sexualized animal torture somehow set off an AI alarm? Apparently not — and not even a newspaper story that named the account and what was allegedly hosted on there still didn’t get it removed for another three days.

Meanwhile, don’t misgender somebody, or else you’ll get demonetized by Google. Transphobia and all.

This is our poxed, nauseating world. This is how far people will go to satisfy their depravity — and how people will happily provide the goods so long as you give them attention.

Anyone who thinks anti-porn, anti-Big-Tech voices are just prudes and luddites, look at this. Look closely.

It’s part of the world we’ve created, where followers are currency and reprobates can hide behind the anonymity of the computer screen, curdling in their own wretched urges.

And if that doesn’t make you sick, consider that it only gets worse before it gets better.

