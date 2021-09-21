Share
Commentary

Graphic Content Warning: Thug Enveloped in Flames While Trying to Firebomb Israeli Border

 By Samantha Chang  September 21, 2021 at 6:52am
Share

Karma struck when a thug who threw a Molotov cocktail at a fence protecting an Israeli settlement in the West Bank accidentally set himself on fire.

The incident unfolded at the border of the Migdal Oz kibbutz in Gush Etzion, Israel, according to a Twitter video posted Tuesday by Israeli journalist Roy Sharon.

In the video, an unidentified young man steps out of a car as it veers toward the wired fencing surrounding Migdal Oz, an Israel communal living settlement.

The thug lit up a Molotov cocktail and threw it at the fence, only to have the back of his shirt catch on fire in the botched process.

He then quickly retreated back into the getaway car, apparently unaware that his shirttail was in flames.

Trending:
Trump's Surgeon General Says He Tried to Refinance His Mortgage, But Biden Admin Pulled a Dirty Move to Stop It from Happening

WARNING: The following video contains disturbing images that some viewers may find offensive:

In another inane gaffe, the thug’s companion kicked a tire toward the fence and doused it with lighter fluid. He then scurried away after his failed attempt to set it on fire.

The blundering bombers were Palestinian terrorists, according to the Zionist group Im Tirtzu.

Yishai Fleisher, the international spokesman for the Jewish community in Hebron and an Op-Ed writer for The New York Times, mocked the perps’ flubbed bombing as giving “new meaning to ‘bad terrorist.'”

Related:
Israel-Hating Dem 'Squad' Tries to Turn Israel's Vaunted Iron Dome Into a Useless Hunk of Steel

One Twitter user said the botched bombing occurred “2 minutes from my house. They throw Molotov cocktails multiple times every night at the Jewish community there.”

He said these terrorist attacks are motivated by anti-Semitism and repeatedly downplayed by the establishment media.

“It is never reported in the news!” he wrote. “Welcome to the world of #palestine built on lies of a fake people with no history as a nation, with a culture of Jew-hatred & genocide.”

Numerous other Twitter users erupted into online laughter over the incident.

This is not the first time that a lawless goon’s attempt to commit arson and terrorize people backfired.

In September 2020, an antifa hooligan accidentally set himself on fire with a Molotov cocktail during a Black Lives Matter riot in Seattle.

WARNING: The following videos contain disturbing images and graphic language that some viewers may find offensive.

In May 2020, another left-wing thug set himself on fire while trying to torch a building at a BLM riot in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The mushrooming unrest in the Middle East is one of a growing number of crises the Biden administration has unleashed since January.

As the southern border gets barraged daily with unvetted illegal aliens, the rest of the world is falling apart.

This is the catastrophic fallout of a dismal lack of leadership in the White House. Unfortunately, the chaos is just getting started.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




loading
National Security at Risk as Hundreds of Navy SEALs Told They Won't Be Deployed Over COVID Vax Refusal
CDC Reveals Biden's Afghan Evacuees Are Arriving in US with a Variety of Deadly Diseases
Graphic Content Warning: Thug Enveloped in Flames While Trying to Firebomb Israeli Border
Female Democrat Elected to Senate Alongside Feinstein Hints It's Time for Her to Retire
Sickening: Biden Admin Flying in Afghan Refugees Infected with the Measles
See more...

Conversation