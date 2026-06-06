GRAPHIC: The Excuse This Islamist Gives for Raping 250 Women Shows Why Islam and the West Can't Exist Together

There’s never a bad time for a reminder that the radical Islamist vision is wholly incompatible with Western values, especially in 2026.

In fact, this might be the best time for a little refresher. The West has gotten soft, in many ways, forgetting just what the project of so many Islamic psychopaths is.

In some cases, that psychopathy is actively cheered on by elements of the left, particularly if it happens in places like Gaza or toward the Israelis. (Or just any Jew, really; the worst of these folks aren’t terribly picky.)

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.