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An Iraqi member of the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation units) carries an upside-down Islamic State group flag in the city of al-Qaim, in Iraq's western Anbar province near the Syrian border, as they fight against remnant pockets of Islamic State group jihadists on Nov. 3, 2017.
An Iraqi member of the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation units) carries an upside-down Islamic State group flag in the city of al-Qaim, in Iraq's western Anbar province near the Syrian border, as they fight against remnant pockets of Islamic State group jihadists on Nov. 3, 2017. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye - AFP / Getty Images)

GRAPHIC: The Excuse This Islamist Gives for Raping 250 Women Shows Why Islam and the West Can't Exist Together

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 6, 2026 at 1:27pm
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There’s never a bad time for a reminder that the radical Islamist vision is wholly incompatible with Western values, especially in 2026.

In fact, this might be the best time for a little refresher. The West has gotten soft, in many ways, forgetting just what the project of so many Islamic psychopaths is.

In some cases, that psychopathy is actively cheered on by elements of the left, particularly if it happens in places like Gaza or toward the Israelis. (Or just any Jew, really; the worst of these folks aren’t terribly picky.)

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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