GRAPHIC FOOTAGE: Conservative Lawmaker Hit in Head by Homemade Mortar-like Explosive as Extremists Ratchet up Violence in Honduras

A lawmaker with Honduras’ primary conservative opposition party is reportedly in serious but stable condition after being injured by an explosive device thrown at her outside the National Congress in Tegucigalpa.

While it’s unclear who attacked or what their motivations were, the incident comes after a highly contentious Nov. 30 general election, which Reuters noted is still under dispute.

Video of the attack shows Lopez and another individual outside the National Congress smiling and posing for reporters.

Roughly 10 seconds into the video, an explosive device is thrown from off-camera and explodes directly behind Lopez, who falls to the ground.

“Video verified by Reuters showed the lawmaker seated, with a white button-down shirt pulled away to reveal stripes of blood and apparent bruising on her back,” the wire service reported.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic footage that some viewers will find offensive.

🚨🇭🇳HONDURAN OPPOSITION CONGRESSWOMAN HIT BY EXPLOSIVE OUTSIDE CONGRESS Chaos erupted in Tegucigalpa today. The National Party congresswoman Gladys Aurora López was struck by a thrown explosive device, a mortar-like firework bomb, as she arrived at the National Congress… pic.twitter.com/3o06zkcst4 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 9, 2026

Reports on social media said that López also suffered temporary hearing loss from the attack. Those reports indicated “she is stable and out of danger.”

The blast, officials said, detonated “centimeters” from Lopez.

Lopez’s conservative National Party blamed the attack on supporters of the ruling Liberty and Refoundation Party, or Libre.

However, the leftist party is not involved in the dispute over the Nov. 30 election.

Outgoing Honduran President Xiomara Castro of Libre selected Rixi Moncada as his successor, but she finished a distant third in the election with less than 20 percent of the vote.

Instead, the contest came down to the the National Party’s Nasry Asfura — who was supported by an endorsement from U.S. President Donald Trump — and Salvador Nasralla, a journalist and businessman who has a history of anti-corruption campaigning and who describes himself as a political centrist.

Asfura won by less than one percent, although Nasralla has appealed to the Electoral Justice Tribunal seeking a recount before Asfura’s Jan. 27 swearing-in.

In addition, the political situation has been complicated by the pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández by Trump; Hernández was serving a long prison sentence in the United States for a drug trafficking conviction.

No arrests in the assassination attempt have been announced by authorities as of early Friday morning.

