Graphic Language: Tim Walz Mercilessly Heckled by Angry Vets Over Stolen Valor - Video

After the November electoral debacle, I assumed that Kamala Harris’ political fortunes were more or less done for. Now, one can’t be so certain.

I don’t say this because she’s busied herself with image rehabilitation. In fact, what she’s done is pretty much zero. Less than zero, to steal a song title from Elvis Costello. She’s probably hunkered down somewhere on the West Coast with Dougie, a vat of wine, and a phone without any social media apps, so that she doesn’t have to see what’s being said about her.

Meanwhile, the rest of the potential Democratic field is busy knocking themselves out, and I don’t mean due to hard work.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcasting endeavor has been a pile of cringe. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg abandoned a Senate bid in Michigan before it even really began and has instead focused his energies on a potential presidential bid, which I’m assuming will be run under the motto “Sure I’m Disappointing, But I’m Not Momala.” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been barnstorming the West with Sen. Bernie Sanders on the “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.

And then there’s Harris’ one-time running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Boy, is there ever him.

Where to begin? Well, when the self-declared “knucklehead” isn’t admitting to being owned by his teenage son, he’s being owned in public by veterans for stolen valor.

At least Walz’s latest faux pas came on the best day in recent memory for it: On Wednesday, pretty much the entire news cycle was focused on President Donald Trump temporarily pausing his tariffs on most countries, save China, for 90 days while he renegotiated agreements with the rest of the world.

However, during his appearance at a veterans’ rally in the Minnesota Capitol rotunda, things got a bit — to use Walz’s favorite word — weird for the governor.

As he took to the stage amid what KTSP charitably described as “a mix of cheering and booing,” one heckler began calling Walz a “coward.”

“Hey, there’s some passion in the building, which is a good thing,” Walz said to the crowd, hoping to calm them down.

“Welcome — welcome to the Capitol, it’s great that you’re all here,” he added in a clip that circulated on social media.

He then engaged in a back-and-forth with a series of hecklers, trying to get control of the room.

“Sir, you’re welcome to come — let me finish,” Walz said, haltingly, but the vets were having none of it.

While little of what they said was picked up clearly by the microphones, two phrases stood out as coherent: “Coward!” and “shut your f***ing mouth!”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

🚨 Tim Walz was heckled and booed by military veterans in Minnesota today over his stolen valor. pic.twitter.com/It80ZIeZCC — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 10, 2025

Another individual reportedly said that Walz sympathizes “with the Chinese.” Which, yeah.

While Dustin Grage of Townhall noted that the vets had heckled him over the stolen valor scandal that wracked his presidential candidacy, there was another reason behind this: The fact that Walz isn’t funding veterans’ programs to an acceptable level for some. Walz has said that conservative vets should get behind his budget, since it increases funding for them.

“We’re going to have a debate, but I’ve made it clear I will not compromise with you on the budget,” Walz said during his speech. “I will not compromise in the space of veterans’ issues. We will fund them to where they need to be.”

“So if you want to fight social issues, if you want to fight issues on transportation or who the hell uses a bathroom, go fight ’em,” he said. “But if you want to fight for veterans, come in here, get behind the right budget and pass it!”

Right. That went over as you might expect, apparently — and conservatives were loving every minute of it.

Stolen Valor Tim Walz got BOOED OUT by veterans in Minnesota today. And Tesla stock SKYROCKETED. Very rough day for tampon Tim.

pic.twitter.com/G3VL9u8wik — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 10, 2025

“Stolen Valor Tim Walz got BOOED OUT by veterans in Minnesota today. And Tesla stock SKYROCKETED,” Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson said. “Very rough day for tampon Tim.”

Johnson was referencing another recent Walz gaffe: gloating over the fall in Tesla stock since the election, only to see it rise shortly after he posted that to social media.

If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025

TESLA SHARES RISE 12% IN LARGEST ONE-DAY GAIN SINCE NOV. 6 https://t.co/1BIE0lCFr2 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 24, 2025

But, at least he didn’t self-own about his son outsmarting him. So there’s that:

Warning: The following post contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Tim Walz got BODIED by his 18-year-old son. “I got an 18-year-old, Gus… and I’m having one of those Dad talks with him… In the middle of it, he gives me the old, ‘Says the guy who got his ass kicked by Donald Trump.” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sXKn4oqs65 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 28, 2025

And all of this is just during Walz’s recent media blitz, which one assumes is meant to establish him as a legit 2028 contender. Not that he ever should have been a vice presidential candidate, mind you, but in a field of Newsoms, Buttigiegs and AOCs, at least this “knucklehead” stands a chance. Or stood, before this recent spate of embarrassments.

I don’t know how a person comes back from that — but then again, I don’t know how a person of Walz’s minimal stature gets on a major party ticket, so there’s that. The point is, he’s a coward and an embarrassment. To veterans, he’s even worse: a man who claimed to have served in combat (he didn’t), claimed to have achieved a higher rank than he did, and refused to correct those who called him the wrong rank. Yet, the Democrats won’t kick him to the curb, which says a lot. This man — along with AOC, Newsom, and their ilk — are the face of a dying (or dead) party.

All I’m saying is this: Doing less than zero appears to be working out for Kamala.

