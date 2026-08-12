Graphic Language: Video Shows El-Sayed Pal Hasan Piker Bragging About Wiping 'My A** With the Constitution'

Here’s a bit of appalling footage showing just who the Democratic Party is choosing to associate with in 2026.

The Michigan Senate race sees Republican candidate Mike Rogers taking on Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, the latter of whom has garnered attention for a myriad of reasons, his association with popular leftist internet personality Hasan Piker among them.

For those unfamiliar with Piker, he’s a millionaire Marxist nepo-baby who gained notoriety through working for his uncle, Cenk Uygur of left-wing media outlet The Young Turks.

Piker is not the most discerning, articulate, cunning, or even presentable figure. When watching him, the viewer is truly baffled as to how he made it this far.

He’s an unremarkable dolt who lacks the self-awareness to realize the systems he denounces are responsible for the many freedoms he enjoys. The right could not fictionalize a more insultingly stupid individual to mock their opposition.

Piker stays relevant by the company he keeps — such as El-Sayed — while also making totally outrageous statements amid streaming from his multimillion-dollar home.

Take one of his old streams, for example.

Are you concerned that a potential member of the Senate is hanging around with someone like Hasan Piker? Yes No

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Before proceeding, the footage is extremely vulgar in the language he uses.

Again, before quoting Piker, you’ve been warned.

On the issue of constitutionality, Piker told his viewers, “you can f*** and s*** me from the back, ok?”

“I f*** the Constitution. I wipe my a** with the Constitution. It’s a f***ing piece of paper, dude.”

It only gets worse as Piker went further.

“Motherf*** the Constitution and motherf*** this country.”

The footage was posted to social media platform X in response to a Rolling Stone article Monday where the outlet asked “Why is Everyone Scared of Hasan Piker?”

Obviously, this is why.

To stress the point again, this is a close ally of a Democratic Party candidate for the Senate.

This is the left’s answer to podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan.

Piker is a truly vile individual who quite literally treats our founding documents like toilet paper and hates this country.

There’s no hyperbole. He said it himself.

Aside from maybe the Magna Carta, we are talking about the greatest document in political history.

Look how far the Democrats have fallen. Would former Presidents John F. Kennedy or Jimmy Carter go within a mile of someone like this?

Those presidents are from a bygone era for the party. That era won’t return anytime soon.

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