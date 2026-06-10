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GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: 'This Is a War,' 'Both ... Brothers Should Be Dead!' - Chilling Videos from Karmelo Anthony Supporters Outside Courthouse

 By Samuel Short  June 10, 2026 at 11:03am
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The Collin County Courthouse in Texas nearly became a war zone Tuesday afternoon as the verdict and sentencing of 19-year-old Karmello Anthony were handed down by a jury of his peers.

Anthony was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the April 2025 stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco, Texas.

You did not need an ounce of legal education to see the case for what it was — a cold-blooded stabbing murder of an unarmed student. Race had nothing to do with it.

Despite that seemingly obvious conclusion, Anthony’s supporters came out Tuesday, loudly stressing race as a factor — and that’s a generous portrayal of the afternoon.

More accurately, footage posted to social media platform X documents calls for violence and more death by a group of genuinely lost souls blinded by wrath.

Journalist Nick Sortor deserves commendation, as much of the footage came from him, giving audiences a close-up of the day’s affairs.

In one video posted by Sortor, the Black Panthers — a group of violent racial identitarians — call for war.

WARNING: All of the following videos contain language some viewers may find offensive. 

“This is a war!” the woman featured told the crowd after her racist diatribe.

Sortor also shared footage of confrontations between groups of Anthony and Metcalf supporters that nearly came to blows.

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More footage shows the chaos unfolding.

More anger came from the crowd as one woman ranted incoherently, trying to justify the stabbing as self-defense.

The most shocking footage posted by Sortor showed a female Anthony supporter yelling that not only the slain Metcalf, but his twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, should also have died. “Both brothers should be dead, if you asked me,” she shouted.

Florida’s Voice Chief Content Correspondent Eric Daugherty posted footage as well. One video showed a man openly carrying a weapon at the scene. Of course, he had every right to do so, but without any retention of the weapon as he was conversing, someone could have taken it from him, escalating things quickly.

Other commentators, like Kim “Katie” USA posted shots of crowds yelling in unison for Anthony.

Commentator Benny Johnson posted footage of a mother who told a reporter, “I’ve got five boys. I ain’t got nothin’ to tell ’em no more.”

Telling them not to stab people would be a start.

Journalist Breanna Morello reported from the scene as well. One of her posts featured Anthony’s advocate throughout the past year, race hustler and CEO of Next Generation Action Network Dominique Alexander, telling cameras, “What this process did is show that black lives do not matter in Collin County.”

It was completely lost on him that a young man who was white lost his life.

This is beyond embarrassing.

These people have been convinced, despite a case clear as day, that so-called “systemic racism” played a factor in Anthony’s conviction and sentencing.

It’s the consequence of years of conditioning from liberal elites and the Democratic Party. Logic wasn’t anywhere to be found among Anthony’s supporters. If they had any sense, they would not be supporting him at all.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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