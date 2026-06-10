GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: 'This Is a War,' 'Both ... Brothers Should Be Dead!' - Chilling Videos from Karmelo Anthony Supporters Outside Courthouse

The Collin County Courthouse in Texas nearly became a war zone Tuesday afternoon as the verdict and sentencing of 19-year-old Karmello Anthony were handed down by a jury of his peers.

Anthony was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the April 2025 stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco, Texas.

You did not need an ounce of legal education to see the case for what it was — a cold-blooded stabbing murder of an unarmed student. Race had nothing to do with it.

Despite that seemingly obvious conclusion, Anthony’s supporters came out Tuesday, loudly stressing race as a factor — and that’s a generous portrayal of the afternoon.

More accurately, footage posted to social media platform X documents calls for violence and more death by a group of genuinely lost souls blinded by wrath.

Journalist Nick Sortor deserves commendation, as much of the footage came from him, giving audiences a close-up of the day’s affairs.

In one video posted by Sortor, the Black Panthers — a group of violent racial identitarians — call for war.

WARNING: All of the following videos contain language some viewers may find offensive.

🚨 NOW: BLACK PANTHERS are attempting to launch a RACE WAR outside the Collin County Courthouse after Karmelo Anthony was found GUILTY “We got to tell our kids the truth that this is a RACIST-ASS COUNTRY We gotta tell them the truth.” “THIS IS A WAR” “Don’t NOBODY want to hear… pic.twitter.com/MoCQSQRQlE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

“This is a war!” the woman featured told the crowd after her racist diatribe.

Sortor also shared footage of confrontations between groups of Anthony and Metcalf supporters that nearly came to blows.

🚨 JUST NOW: Police RUSH IN to extricate an Austin Metcalf supporter being SURROUNDED by Karmelo Anthony people outside the Collin County Courthouse These people are going BERSERK This could get very dangerous very quickly pic.twitter.com/l9aFCzeYQs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

More footage shows the chaos unfolding.

🚨 NOW: Karmelo Anthony supporters are absolutely LOSING IT on each other out here in the courthouse parking lot A black man walked up and told them to “STOP CHIMPING OUT,” and now they’re eating each other alive “Why am I sitting here fighting YOU?! Why is another BLACK MAN… pic.twitter.com/MBedOi96ut — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

🚨 NOW: DOZENS of cops are pushing back Karmelo supporters as we await the verdict to be read Getting tense Any minute now! https://t.co/9e3L0cv8HC pic.twitter.com/Vi0INwG6QC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

More anger came from the crowd as one woman ranted incoherently, trying to justify the stabbing as self-defense.

🚨 NOW: Karmelo Anthony supporters have lost their SH*T here in the courthouse parking lot after the jury sentences Karmelo to 35 YEARS in prison They’re now blaming AUSTIN METCALF’S PARENTS for Karmelo murdering their son These are TRULY AWFUL people “You should have taught… pic.twitter.com/1o95k0B507 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 10, 2026

The most shocking footage posted by Sortor showed a female Anthony supporter yelling that not only the slain Metcalf, but his twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, should also have died. “Both brothers should be dead, if you asked me,” she shouted.

🚨 JUST NOW: Karmelo Anthony supporter says Karmelo should’ve kiIIed Austin’s twin brother HUNTER as well And the Karmelo group AGREES with her. They’re OPENLY calling for MURDER. This was NEVER about self-defense. Some of them just want to see white people murdered in cold… pic.twitter.com/x0VQgLz0uv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

Florida’s Voice Chief Content Correspondent Eric Daugherty posted footage as well. One video showed a man openly carrying a weapon at the scene. Of course, he had every right to do so, but without any retention of the weapon as he was conversing, someone could have taken it from him, escalating things quickly.

🚨 BREAKING: KARMELO ANTHONY, 19, SENTENCED to 35 YEARS IN PRISON — after being found guilty of murdering Austin Metcalf and facing up to LIFE The thugs outside the courthouse are fuming. LOCK HIM UP! pic.twitter.com/6fEkEyp6yA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 10, 2026

Other commentators, like Kim “Katie” USA posted shots of crowds yelling in unison for Anthony.

I haven’t seen so many angry people supporting a murderer or a thug since that violent drug addict known as George Floyd overdosed on Fentanyl. pic.twitter.com/QINgNkboLP — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) June 9, 2026

Commentator Benny Johnson posted footage of a mother who told a reporter, “I’ve got five boys. I ain’t got nothin’ to tell ’em no more.”

Telling them not to stab people would be a start.

This woman who supports Karmelo Anthony is concerned that her 5 boys won’t be able to stab innocent, unarmed white boys. “What do you want us to do?” How about don’t bring a knife to a track meet and don’t murder innocent people for no reason? These people are insane. pic.twitter.com/zveOyboGkx — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 9, 2026

Journalist Breanna Morello reported from the scene as well. One of her posts featured Anthony’s advocate throughout the past year, race hustler and CEO of Next Generation Action Network Dominique Alexander, telling cameras, “What this process did is show that black lives do not matter in Collin County.”

It was completely lost on him that a young man who was white lost his life.

It was a white kid who lost his life … https://t.co/VPt8G9Nqta — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 9, 2026

This is beyond embarrassing.

These people have been convinced, despite a case clear as day, that so-called “systemic racism” played a factor in Anthony’s conviction and sentencing.

It’s the consequence of years of conditioning from liberal elites and the Democratic Party. Logic wasn’t anywhere to be found among Anthony’s supporters. If they had any sense, they would not be supporting him at all.

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