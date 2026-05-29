GRAPHIC: Next Time Somebody Complains ICE Is Wearing Masks, Shut Them up with This Footage - 'Your Whole ****ing Family Is Dead ... I Have Your Face!'

Among the left’s sea of criticisms of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers is the fact that many conceal their faces and identities.

Why would they? Shouldn’t they be proud of the work they’re carrying out and be unafraid to let the public know it?

Those questions are born out of naïveté or maliciousness by anyone looking to ruin agents’ lives and put them in danger.

ICE agents don’t let people see their faces because the left is so violent and vindictive that they will go to great lengths to hunt them down. Wives, children — anyone else close to an agent is in danger when their identity is known.

To a conservative, this is plainly obvious. To the uninformed — or misinformed — it’s not. Show them the following video from journalist Nick Sortor, which makes it clear as day.

Sortor posted an altercation between agitators and agents on social media platform X Thursday, where one of the latter did not have his face hidden. One of the mob tells him what the consequences will be.

WARNING: The following footage contains foul language that some viewers may find offensive.

🚨 This is EXACTLY WHY ICE agents are FORCED to wear masks ICE Newark rioter: “I HAVE YOUR FACE, MOTHERF***ER” “Your WHOLE F***ING FAMILY is DEAD!” “Your KIDS. Your WIFE. ALL DEAD!” This is the type of TERRORISM Democrats WANT ICE agents to face by de-masking them pic.twitter.com/d36Iv8JpAj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2026

“Your whole f***ing family is dead,” came from the crowd.

“Your children, your wife, all dead,” the same individual said.

The camera focused on the man yelling as he pointed at the agent. “I have your face, motherf***er. You’re dead.”

The clip ends with a man in handcuffs being escorted into a detention center where the agitators had gathered.

Those statements speak for themselves.

You’ve shown them who you are. You will die. Everyone you love will die.

We’re hearing the result of the frenzy that Democrat politicians have created in their endless comparisons of the Trump administration to Nazi Germany.

Should ICE officers be allowed to wear masks to protect their identities? Yes No

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Numerous lawmakers in blue states have proposed or passed laws keeping ICE agents from wearing masks. These are effectively “endanger federal workers” laws.

There’s no other justification for them.

If someone still doubts the efficacy of masks for ICE after this footage from Sortor, nothing is going to convince them.

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