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GRAPHIC: Next Time Somebody Complains ICE Is Wearing Masks, Shut Them up with This Footage - 'Your Whole ****ing Family Is Dead ... I Have Your Face!'

 By Samuel Short  May 29, 2026 at 4:44pm
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Among the left’s sea of criticisms of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers is the fact that many conceal their faces and identities.

Why would they? Shouldn’t they be proud of the work they’re carrying out and be unafraid to let the public know it?

Those questions are born out of naïveté or maliciousness by anyone looking to ruin agents’ lives and put them in danger.

ICE agents don’t let people see their faces because the left is so violent and vindictive that they will go to great lengths to hunt them down. Wives, children — anyone else close to an agent is in danger when their identity is known.

To a conservative, this is plainly obvious. To the uninformed — or misinformed — it’s not. Show them the following video from journalist Nick Sortor, which makes it clear as day.

Sortor posted an altercation between agitators and agents on social media platform X Thursday, where one of the latter did not have his face hidden. One of the mob tells him what the consequences will be.

WARNING: The following footage contains foul language that some viewers may find offensive. 

“Your whole f***ing family is dead,” came from the crowd.

“Your children, your wife, all dead,” the same individual said.

The camera focused on the man yelling as he pointed at the agent. “I have your face, motherf***er. You’re dead.”

The clip ends with a man in handcuffs being escorted into a detention center where the agitators had gathered.

Related:
Priceless Video: Living Wall of Riot Cops Opens, Pulls in Unsuspecting Anti-ICE Punk, Closes Like He Was Never There

Those statements speak for themselves.

You’ve shown them who you are. You will die. Everyone you love will die.

We’re hearing the result of the frenzy that Democrat politicians have created in their endless comparisons of the Trump administration to Nazi Germany.

Should ICE officers be allowed to wear masks to protect their identities?

Numerous lawmakers in blue states have proposed or passed laws keeping ICE agents from wearing masks. These are effectively “endanger federal workers” laws.

There’s no other justification for them.

If someone still doubts the efficacy of masks for ICE after this footage from Sortor, nothing is going to convince them.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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