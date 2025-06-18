Graphic: Pro-Family Org Infiltrates 'All Ages' 'Pride' Event, Captures Sick Things Really Going on Inside

Many Americans have come to see in recent years that the LGBT agenda was never about love and tolerance, but about forcing every imaginable type of perversity and debauchery in our faces.

Even children have not been exempt from this. In fact, a strong argument could be made that they were the ultimate target of that perversity and debauchery.

After the LGBT movement gained cultural acceptance and even dominance, it redoubled its efforts to evangelize children. Paul Lynde’s Uncle Arthur from “Bewitched” might have been a modest early attempt to win innocent youth, but as time passed the movement got more creative and aggressive, eventually booting up events specifically targeting the family.

One late example of such an event was in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend.

But this one was infiltrated by conservatives documenting the horrors to which children at the event were exposed.

(WARNING: Clicking on the following link will show a video with sexualized imagery and vulgar language that may offend some readers.)

Undercover footage shot by Texas Family Project showed barely dressed grown men pretending to be women and gyrating in the presence of children.

They were clothed in leotards that left little to the imagination, especially around their posteriors.

But that was only the beginning.

The undercover footage showed that even the merchandise on sale was intensely sexualized.

Look no further than the refrigerator magnets that said “Live Fast Eat A**,” “God Loves F***s,” and “Feeling C****y.”

For those uninterested in a magnet, they could instead opt for a shirt that said “Eat P**** It’s Healthy.”

Adding to the family-friendly environment were men dressed in speedos promoting the AIDS medication PrEP.

There was also erotic artwork sold by a number of vendors, once more focused on the posterior region of the male figure.

The final part of the video from Texas Family Project showed a number of children in a petting zoo, a scene that could have taken place at any other fair or carnival but was instead placed right in the middle of a debauched drag queen event.

All of this was highly intentional.

The excitement, bright colors, active atmosphere, and petting zoo were all meant to normalize sexual degeneracy in their minds.

This should be completely unacceptable in our society. A few short decades ago it was.

While parents should be the first line of defense against this depravity, the parents who bring their children to events like these clearly left the battlements long ago. Instead of protecting their children, they’ve decided to serve the false gods of perversion and hedonism. Now they offer their children as living sacrifices to those same dark gods. Moloch never left. He just changed into a drag gown with a storybook.

The only real solution to the problem of sin is revival through Jesus Christ. Until that comes, however, we have a responsibility to stand for these children and do what we can to protect them.

If every allegedly God-fearing church in America would decide to protect these children by passing local ordinances, voting Christians in and LGBT activists out of school boards and city councils, and spreading word about what’s really happening, we could turn this around in no time.

But until the church gets serious about the things it claims to care about, children in America will continue to be violated in broad daylight, much to the approval of the godless left and their patrons, Moloch and Lucifer.

