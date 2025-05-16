Graphic: Reported New Vandalism of Trump, Hegseth Chain-of-Command Portraits Is Worst Yet

A particularly nasty case of vandalism has been reported on an Air Force chain-of-command board.

On Wednesday, retired Army intelligence analyst Sam Shoemate posted a photo to social media platform X showing the command board defaced by the letters “FDT” in bright yellow spray paint over the portraits of President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and other leaders.

“FDT,” obviously, stands for “f*** Donald Trump.”

Shoemate tagged Hegseth in his post, writing, “@PeteHegseth when you’re serious about addressing the infestation of sedition in the military, hit me up. We’ve had the pulse on this behavior for years.”

Air Force command board got tagged with “FDT,” which I assume means “f*ck Donald Trump.” @PeteHegseth when you’re serious about addressing the infestation of sedition in the military, hit me up. We’ve had the pulse on this behavior for years. pic.twitter.com/zlCx5phWer — Shoe (@samosaur) May 15, 2025

The placard above the portraits indicates this is from an intelligence squadron.

Further, the badge to the right is that of the 97th Intelligence Squadron, which is located at Offutt Air Force Base, near Omaha, Nebraska.

This is by no means a one-off, as a similar — albeit less egregious — case occurred last month at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

The Department of Defense Rapid Response X account posted images showing Trump and Hegseth’s portraits flipped around toward the wall at Fort McCoy, but then announced that the issue had been resolved.

Regarding the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy…. WE FIXED IT! Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened. pic.twitter.com/y0gcRtBQZq — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) April 14, 2025

Garrison commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez was suspended after the incident, although the Army did not say it was related to that issue or to any misconduct.

Hegseth should take Shoemate up on that offer.

Trump is no stranger to deranged leftists condemning every breath he takes.

But typically, we see that behavior play out among citizens on networks, in media, and on the streets among thugs and rioters.

Both instances were in government buildings, presumably by military personnel.

Nobody said you have to like the president, but he is the commander in chief.

Upon taking office, Trump signed a number of executive orders, effectively commencing the ideological purge of the military.

On Jan. 27, Trump issued an executive order abolishing diversity, equity, and inclusion policies to restore “merit and lethality to America’s armed forces.”

If each case of vandalism is not a response to Trump’s effort to make the military lethal again, then what are they? Circumstance cannot allow either example to be attributed to childish pranks stemming from sheer boredom for a laugh.

