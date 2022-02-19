Share
Commentary

Graphic: Trudeau's Forces Turn Violent - Crush Elderly Woman With Walker, Appear to Trample Crowd, Beat Others

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 19, 2022 at 10:28am
When law enforcement in Ottawa began a crackdown against COVID-19 protesters in the Canadian capital on Friday, Ottawa Police Chief said they would “continue to push forward to take control of our streets,” according to The Associated Press.

The cost of taking control of Ottawa’s streets from protesters? Knocking over an elderly woman who was using a walker with a horse, apparently.

If video circulated on social media is any indication, the unidentified woman was one of several caught underhoof as authorities moved against Freedom Convoy protesters as part of an operation that saw over 100 people arrested.

The move is one of numerous outrages we’ve seen since the beginning of the crackdown, which was amplified after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act earlier this week. (Here at The Western Journal, we’ve been documenting the abuses — and we’ll continue to, as long as the crackdown lasts. You can help our mission by subscribing.)

On its official Twitter account, Ottawa Police showed their ranks trying to push protesters back by progressively moving a line of heavily armored “Public Order Police” forward at a slow pace in order to clear the Freedom Convoy protesters:

This was a considerably less minatory depiction of what was going on than could be seen on one video, which involved mounted officers appearing to trample protesters to get them to move:

Has Justin Trudeau gone too far?

The officers, according to the Toronto Sun, were from the Toronto Police Mounted Unit. The individuals who were knocked over and apparently trodden on included, by the looks of a screenshot from above, an elderly woman with a mobility device:

This started a bit of a kerfuffle, as the Canucks might say. Candice Malcolm, founder of conservative Canadian publication True North, noted that two of Ottawa Police’s tweets seemed to refer to a “bicycle” that was “thrown” at a horse. This is one of them:

Malcolm noted two things. First, those tweets seem to be connected to the fracas you saw above. Second, if there was a bicycle thrown at the horse, cameras would have caught it:

Malcolm later noted that if you watch the initial ground-level video, you can see the man with the bicycle on the left of the screen starting at 0:09. At least here, he makes no move to throw the bike:

Furthermore, several other videos show the woman being knocked down by Canadian police in more graphic fashion. In one, it’s clear the police move in just after the crowd-dispersal horses ran over the woman, without stopping to give her aid first:

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic language and violence that some viewers will find offensive.

Malcolm’s reporting was the most thorough, even if it relied on reports that weren’t fully substantiated. However, True North is generally reliable in these matters and they reported the woman in question was “an elderly First Nations woman who had pleaded that the protest was peaceful.”

She was apparently under the misapprehension that peaceful protests about COVID-19 policies are treated in the same manner as “fiery but mostly peaceful” protests touched off by outrages of a leftist bent.

True North’s Friday reporting noted the woman’s “condition in hospital is unknown at this time.”

Malcolm did find a Facebook report from a woman claiming to be related to the victim, who said she was all right but for a sore shoulder. This, again, couldn’t be substantiated.

According to The New York Times, demonstrations that “go beyond lawful protest” can be quashed under the broad powers of the Emergency Act, but Trudeau’s government offered assurances “fundamental rights” cannot be abrogated under the law.

The Times also tried to link Trudeau’s repression of the protests with one of his father’s most daring moves as prime minister.

“Mr. Trudeau’s extraordinary response brought back memories of October 1970 and a tumultuous period known as the October Crisis, when Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau — Justin Trudeau’s father — quashed a wave of terrorism by a violent Quebec separatist group by invoking the War Measures Act, and then sending in troops to Montreal,” they reported. “It was the only time in Canadian history that the war act was applied in peacetime.”

Never mind the fact that any comparison between Pierre Eliot Trudeau and his progeny brings to mind Sen. Lloyd Bentsen’s legendary quip in the 1988 vice presidential debate after Dan Quayle compared himself to JFK: “Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy.” The apple didn’t just fall far from the tree in this case; it feels like it was actively chucked halfway across the orchard.

The October Crisis that caused Pierre Eliot Trudeau to invoke the war act involved terrorist Quebecois separatist groups which specialized in bombings, kidnappings and assassinations. One of its leaders once bragged that “we are going to win because there are more boys ready to shoot members of Parliament than there are policeman.”

Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, dealt with peaceful truckers who blocked streets and border crossing access points to call attention to a government unwilling even to speak with groups that opposed — gasp! — vaccine mandates and passports.

When Pierre Eliot Trudeau was asked where he would draw the line in going after the Quebecois terrorist groups, he had a three-word response that went down in posterity: “Just watch me.”

His son, meanwhile, will be remembered for a less-flattering line on why he needed to crack down on the Freedom Convoy and others protesting COVID-19 policy: “I can understand frustrations with mandates, but mandates are the way to avoid further restrictions.”

And while cell phones weren’t around in 1970, when the October Crisis unfolded, it’s safe to say old ladies with mobility devices weren’t trampled by horses to restore order.

This is the cost of Justin Trudeau’s policies and his willingness to enforce them. If an elderly lady gets in the way, well, you can’t make an omelet without breaking a few helpless citizens.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation