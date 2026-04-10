Graphic: Trump Shares Clip of 'Third World' Haitian Illegal Allegedly Murdering Florida Mom with Hammer

President Donald Trump shared a graphic video Thursday evening showing the brutal killing of a Florida woman, using the footage to offer a clear statement on immigration policy.

The video, originally released by the Department of Homeland Security, shows a violent attack at a gas station in Fort Myers on April 3.

Surveillance footage showed a man identified as Rolbert Joachin, a Haitian national in the country illegally, attacking a car at a gas station when he was confronted by a woman from inside.

He then repeatedly struck her in the head with a hammer in broad daylight.

The woman, identified as Nilufa Easmin, was reportedly working as a store clerk inside the gas station at the time of the attack. She died from her injuries.

DHS said Joachin first entered the U.S in August 2022 and was released into the country by the Biden administration.

A federal judge issued a final order of removal against him in 2022. However, Biden granted him and others Temporary Protected Status.

DHS, when posting the video on X, included a warning about its graphic content.

WARNING: The linked video is graphic and shows a murder. Viewer discretion is advised.

“These are the consequences of importing the third world. Do not look away,” the agency wrote.

Trump, when sharing the footage on Truth Social, called the killing “one of the most vicious things you will ever see.”

“An Illegal Alien Criminal from Haiti, who was released into our Country by the WORST President in History, Crooked Joe Biden, and the Radical Democrats in Congress, just beat an innocent woman to death with a hammer at a gas station in Florida,” Trump wrote.

“The video of her brutal slaying is one of the most vicious things you will ever see,” he added, warning viewers about the disturbing nature of the footage.

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝟳:𝟰𝟵 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟰.𝟬𝟵.𝟮𝟲 An Illegal Alien Criminal from Haiti, who was released into our Country by the WORST President in History, Crooked Joe Biden, and the Radical Democrats in Congress, just beat an… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 10, 2026

Trump said the suspect “was allowed to stay here because the Biden Administration granted him, and all Haitians, ‘Temporary Protective Status,’ a massively abused and fraudulent program.”

He said his administration is working to terminate the program but faces opposition from “Deranged Liberal District Court Judges.”

“This one killing should be enough for these Radical Judges to STOP impeding my Administration’s Immigration Policies, and allow us to END THIS SCAM ONCE AND FOR ALL,” Trump wrote.

He also urged Americans not to forget what he described as the broader implications of the case.

“As I’ve said all along, if you import the Third World, you become the Third World,” Trump wrote, adding that his administration is “rapidly trying to reverse this decline through Deportations.”

Trump concluded by asking for prayers for the victim’s family and emphasizing the severity of the crime.

“I don’t recommend you watch this tape, because it is so terrible,” he wrote, adding that it was shared so people could see “what Democrats are protecting.”

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