Graphic: UK Cop Tries to Arrest Man Who Bought Baseball Bat and Carried It Out of Store, Crowd Comes to Man's Defense Instead of Cop's

The United Kingdom’s police force is beyond satire. They resemble something out of a comedy skit, but no one is laughing at their enforcement of one-sided draconian laws.

Instead, the world is horrified and outraged at the absurd lengths officers will go to arrest people.

We can now add purchasing a baseball bat to that list along with mean words and posting memes online.

On Sunday, British activist Tommy Robinson posted footage of an arrest being made by an officer for that exact reason. The man being detained had just purchased a bat from a nearby store.

It was still in the packaging, as the fed-up crowd repeatedly yelled. Multiple officers were on the scene to assist.

Again, this was all for a man holding a baseball bat he’d just bought.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

Should the officer be disciplined? Yes No

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Absolute state of this. Young lad purchases a baseball bat in “Modern England”. As soon as he leaves the store, police grab him for “carrying a weapon”. The bat is literally still in it’s plastic covering. pic.twitter.com/BkJim3laJ8 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 9, 2026

“It’s in the package you idiot!” one man told the officer.

Assisting officers arrived and formed a perimeter around their fellow officers making the arrest.

The man was escorted away in handcuffs and hauled into the back of a van.

If the viewer were to only see footage of the arrest without viewing the initial altercation, the assumption would be that this man had done something truly heinous.

Maybe he was a terrorist preaching violence or a predator grooming a young girl? That could not be the case as either offense in the United Kingdom would see him unbothered.

The inverse would be taking place with officers forming a protective perimeter around him so that he could continue to act unhindered.

PJ Media reported that the arrest happened in Manchester, but the outlet noted that the facts before the footage began are not known.

With the available information, even British law does not permit this insanity.

PJ Media reported that the country has a law, The Prevention of Crime Act 1953, which classifies offensive weapons as objects made to cause injury, objects adapted to cause injury, and objects not made or adapted to cause injury but carried with the intention of causing injury, either offensively or defensively.

They can also stop and search suspects when they suspect a weapon or another prohibited item is on a person.

Should the man have just complied and sued the police force?

Is it better that he made a display of the arrest so onlookers can walk away with the image burned in their minds of how oppressive policing has become?

Regardless, British police are tyrants for even trying this.

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