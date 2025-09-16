Graphic Video: College Student Who Literally Danced Over Kirk Murder Learns TX Is Out to Crush Terror Supporters

Canadian psychologist and conservative commentator Jordan Peterson once described evil as a celebration of despair.

In the wake of conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s assassination Wednesday, thousands of leftists have shown us Peterson’s meaning.

According to KDFW-TV in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas Tech University has expelled 18-year-old Camryn Giselle Booker for performing a disgusting public celebration of Kirk’s murder that went viral on the social media platform X.

Authorities also arrested Booker and charged her with assault in connection with the incident.

“Any behavior that denigrates victims of violence is reprehensible, has no place on our campus, and is not aligned with our values. Federal law prevents Texas Tech University from commenting on individual student conduct matters. We take all reported violations seriously and address them under university policy and the law,” the university said in a statement.

Indeed, the behavior of Booker and other leftists would hardly differ were they possessed by demons, as some undoubtedly are.

In the presence of conservatives wearing MAGA hats, Booker danced and chanted the following:

“F*** yo homie dead! F*** yo homie dead! He got shot in the head! F*** yo homie dead!”

Should we track the people who cheered Charlie’s murder for years to make sure they continue to feel the consequences of this evil? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (277 Votes) No: 5% (14 Votes)

Then, a young man in a MAGA hat appeared on camera while Booker stood in the background.

“Ugggghhhh,” the young man said while gritting his teeth. “Evil is real, people. And it kinda looks like that.”

At that point, he panned the camera toward Booker.

“Evil,” he added.

Moments later, some of the other mourners tried to get Booker to back off and go away.

“You’re being aggressive,” one man said.

The repellent Booker, who happens to be black, predictably played the race card.

“I’m not being aggressive,” she replied. “My voice is very calm. You’re calling me aggressive because I’m a black woman.”

Fortunately — at least for now — the story has a happy ending, for the video concluded with Booker’s arrest.

WARNING: The following videos contain language that some may find offensive.

Was the clout chasing worth it? pic.twitter.com/ZznzwxHLQ0 — DEDRIC (@DEDRICWILLIAM20) September 15, 2025

Unfortunately, the video did not show the incident or incidents that led to assault charges. One X post, however, does contain a still photo of Booker appearing to flick the man’s MAGA hat with her finger.

Camryn Giselle Booker, student at Texas Tech University. Arrested for assault in Lubbock. pic.twitter.com/MssgXxrsOq — 𝚂𝚔𝚢𝚕𝚎𝚛 ⚡ (@imstillskyler) September 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has shown no tolerance for people like Booker and those who “educate” her.

“The Texas Education Agency is investigating Texas teachers whose actions called for or incite violence following the Charlie Kirk assassination,” Abbott wrote on X. “Those educators — more than 100 — will ‘have their teacher certification suspended and be ineligible to teach in a Texas public school.'”

The Texas Education Agency is investigating Texas teachers whose actions called for or incite violence following the Charlie Kirk assassination. Those educators—more than 100–will “have their teacher certification suspended and be ineligible to teach in a Texas public school.” https://t.co/WKXt9H1G4c — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 15, 2025

In short, Abbott, Vice President J.D. Vance, and other angry conservatives have taken the right approach. Find the soulless monsters who celebrate murder. You cannot arrest them for speech, nor should you. But you can and must make them face consequences.

After all, evil does not respond to arguments. It forces you to destroy it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.