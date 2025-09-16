Share
Commentary

Graphic Video: College Student Who Literally Danced Over Kirk Murder Learns TX Is Out to Crush Terror Supporters

 By Michael Schwarz  September 16, 2025 at 12:31pm
Share

Canadian psychologist and conservative commentator Jordan Peterson once described evil as a celebration of despair.

In the wake of conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s assassination Wednesday, thousands of leftists have shown us Peterson’s meaning.

According to KDFW-TV in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas Tech University has expelled 18-year-old Camryn Giselle Booker for performing a disgusting public celebration of Kirk’s murder that went viral on the social media platform X.

Authorities also arrested Booker and charged her with assault in connection with the incident.

“Any behavior that denigrates victims of violence is reprehensible, has no place on our campus, and is not aligned with our values. Federal law prevents Texas Tech University from commenting on individual student conduct matters. We take all reported violations seriously and address them under university policy and the law,” the university said in a statement.

Indeed, the behavior of Booker and other leftists would hardly differ were they possessed by demons, as some undoubtedly are.

In the presence of conservatives wearing MAGA hats, Booker danced and chanted the following:

“F*** yo homie dead! F*** yo homie dead! He got shot in the head! F*** yo homie dead!”

Should we track the people who cheered Charlie’s murder for years to make sure they continue to feel the consequences of this evil?

Then, a young man in a MAGA hat appeared on camera while Booker stood in the background.

“Ugggghhhh,” the young man said while gritting his teeth. “Evil is real, people. And it kinda looks like that.”

At that point, he panned the camera toward Booker.

“Evil,” he added.

Moments later, some of the other mourners tried to get Booker to back off and go away.

“You’re being aggressive,” one man said.

Related:
Democratic Meltdown Continues as GOP Approval Ratings and Voter Registration Skyrocket

The repellent Booker, who happens to be black, predictably played the race card.

“I’m not being aggressive,” she replied. “My voice is very calm. You’re calling me aggressive because I’m a black woman.”

Fortunately — at least for now — the story has a happy ending, for the video concluded with Booker’s arrest.

WARNING: The following videos contain language that some may find offensive.

 

Unfortunately, the video did not show the incident or incidents that led to assault charges. One X post, however, does contain a still photo of Booker appearing to flick the man’s MAGA hat with her finger.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has shown no tolerance for people like Booker and those who “educate” her.

“The Texas Education Agency is investigating Texas teachers whose actions called for or incite violence following the Charlie Kirk assassination,” Abbott wrote on X. “Those educators — more than 100 — will ‘have their teacher certification suspended and be ineligible to teach in a Texas public school.'”

In short, Abbott, Vice President J.D. Vance, and other angry conservatives have taken the right approach. Find the soulless monsters who celebrate murder. You cannot arrest them for speech, nor should you. But you can and must make them face consequences.

After all, evil does not respond to arguments. It forces you to destroy it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Democratic Meltdown Continues as GOP Approval Ratings and Voter Registration Skyrocket
Watch: Kamala Harris Squirms When Put on the Spot with Mamdani Question
Watch: This Harvard Grad Shreds AOC's Lies About Charlie Kirk in 1 Minute Flat - 'I Could Do This All Day'
Watch: Scott Jennings Refuses to Let Jasmine Crockett Get Away with 'Malicious Smear' of Charlie Kirk on CNN
Van Jones Mounts Remarkable Defense of Charlie Kirk Live on CNN, Shares Message Charlie Sent Him the Day Before His Death
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation