Graphic Video: LA Rioters Leave Female Journalist on the Concrete and Anti-ICE Mobs Go After 2 Other Female Journalists in Sanctuary City Nightmare

 By Samuel Short and    February 5, 2026 at 9:41am
Rioters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles are practically doing Republicans’ job for them — making voters run screaming in terror away from the Democratic Party.

On Sunday, a series of videos posted to social media platform X showed two female journalists in LA, mobbed by a group of thugs who destroyed their equipment.

One of the women, who identified herself on X, is Alexandra Datig of the news site Front Page Index, who was recording another female journalist as she was surrounded by rioters. Datig wrote that the confrontation took place Saturday night.

Datig’s footage shows the other journalist being cornered as agitators record her while others pull at her equipment and flash lights in her eyes.

In the second clip, the woman is heard telling the crowd, “Don’t touch me!’ as she tries to walk away.

Shortly after, these Democrat foot soldiers turned their attention toward Datig.

They gave her a similar treatment, yelling obscenities, and repeating all the usual leftist dogma.

For five chaotic minutes, it looked like Datig might be jumped.

In a completely disgraceful display, the end of the footage shows police standing by in a line, doing nothing.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive. 

A different angle of the first woman was posted, showing her being assaulted as someone in the crowd yelled, “punch her!” She was then jump-kicked and fell to the ground.

Another video, showing another angle of Datig, made its way to X. After showing footage of the woman Datig recorded being mobbed, about 50 seconds, it cuts to Datig’s own battle with the crowd.

A third female journalist, from KTTV-TV in Los Angeles, according to the Gateway Pundit, was on the scene with her camera crew. If more evidence was needed that these criminals don’t want their behavior documented, they cut her cameraman’s cord.

Black-clad masked criminals in a mob assaulting innocent people — it’s the formula we’ve seen for a decade and one Democrats help create.

Nearly every person here deserves jail.

The nihilistic, godless mob of leftists feels confident rampaging through the streets, knowing Democrats like Karen Bass — mayor of “sanctuary city” Los Angeles — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will do nothing.

This is the “Newsom-Bass Utopia.”

It’s a completely shameful display for the United States of America.

We are not the slums of the Third World or a war-torn dystopia, but onlookers would not know the difference.

