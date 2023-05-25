Graphic Video Shows Who LA Dodgers Are Really Inviting to Game: 'Most Grotesque Display' Ever Seen

It turns out that the blasphemous anti-Christian group being honored by the LA Dodgers is way worse than anyone could possibly imagine.

Earlier this week, the professional baseball team became mired in controversy after it announced that it would be honoring the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” an anti-Catholic group of drag queens that makes a mockery of women who have devoted their lives to God, at its “Pride Night” game.

After an intense backlash from Christians, including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, the Dodgers decided to rescind the invitation, before caving to the pressure of the LGBT mob and reinviting them.

Now video has emerged showing these “sisters” engaging in acts that are so blasphemous and offensive to God that they could have only originated from the depths of hell itself.

A video of a performance from the “sisters” shows a man pretending to be Jesus crucified on the cross, while one of the scantily clad drag queens pole dances on the cross.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following videos disturbing.

Dodgers pitcher @ClaytonKersh22 has Col. 3:23 in his bio: “Whatever you do, work at it w/ all your heart as working for the Lord.” Manager Dave Roberts has said, “My relationship w/ Christ is the most important thing in my life.” Will they be silent as @Dodgers honor this group? pic.twitter.com/ZVMbrtEpmK — Megan Basham (@megbasham) May 23, 2023

In addition, it has also been brought to light that this blasphemous group staged a drag queen Easter show which featured a “Hunky Jesus” and a “Foxy Mary.”

Should politics be kept out of sports? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (398 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

Now, in response to these revelations showing the drag queens making a mockery of the most sacred mysteries of the Christian faith, the backlash against them and the Dodgers has only grown, with one Twitter user calling it “the most grotesque display I think I’ve ever seen.”

This is the most grotesque display I think I’ve ever seen. — TT (@GRETCHENINFL) May 23, 2023

God will not be mocked. I pity them. — Joy Flick (@JoyFlick1) May 23, 2023

Meanwhile, pressure is growing on members of the Dodgers organization who are nominally Christian to speak up against this blasphemy. As mentioned in the earlier tweet, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has “Colossians 3:23” in his Twitter bio, while manager Dave Roberts has previously said that faith is an important part of his life.

People are begging them on Twitter to not remain silent in the face of this mockery of the faith.

Dave Roberts & @ClaytonKersh22, It’s time to speak against the God-mocking, drag group @SFSisters that was re-invited to your team’s Pride Night. If you won’t speak up online or in media, I hope you protest the night of the game in some capacity. Silence is not the answer. pic.twitter.com/kgv4AAVEfI — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) May 23, 2023



Make no mistake about it, these “sisters” are pure evil, and are making a mockery of the One who will not be mocked.

It is shameful that people like Kershaw and Roberts have not spoken out against this. We hope and pray that they will draw the attention of the team to this great evil.

The backlash that they risk incurring from the woke mob for saying this, however, may, unfortunately, be just enough for them to remain silent.

Still, this needs to be called out. This has gone beyond merely embracing leftist politics and has devolved into anti-Christian bigotry.

CORRECTION, May 25, 2023: Clayton Kershaw is a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. An earlier version of this article gave a different name.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.