Graphic Videos: Unhinged Anti-ICEer Attacks Live Streamers, Grabs Realistic-Looking Airsoft Gun, and Gets Face Full of Pepper Spray, Then Loses Her Job, Too

An absolutely deranged and unhinged black supremacist and leftist agitator in Portland, Oregon, allegedly decided to do a drive-by shooting with a realistic-looking airsoft gun on live-streamers standing outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

She was pepper sprayed and lost her job for her trouble.

According to a report by The Post Millennial, a woman they identified as 28-year-old Isis Irving allegedly drove by the group of “pro-Trump live streamers” in her car multiple times Friday night as they filmed near the city’s ICE building.

At first, she just screamed profanity at them.

“She was yelling, ‘You Nazis, you fascists, f*** ICE,’” Thomas Allen, a right-wing videographer, told the Post Millennial’s reporter, Andy Ngo.

Irving reportedly lives in a nearby apartment complex, but was not known to be a regular on the activist scene, according to the report.

Later, she drove past the group again.

“As tensions escalated, Irving allegedly threw water bottles from her car at the group. The bottles were thrown back, striking her vehicle,” Ngo reported.

“Video shows a right-wing activist identified as Tyrone repeatedly kicking Irving’s car, with claims she nearly hit him, though this is not shown on video.”

In the confrontation that ensued, Irving exited her car and put herself inches from the cameraman’s face, screaming, “F*** ICE and f*** every Nazi.”

She hurled more insults before allegedly trying to steal the man’s phone. During that confrontation, Ngo reported, she was pepper-sprayed.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

🚨🚨 February 6, 2026 Portland, OR

An angry liberal stops her vehicle outside Portland ICE, exits to yell at Patriots, then turns on @GroundZeroPDX1 and attempts to steal his phone mid-confrontation. What starts as verbal harassment quickly escalates to a physical grab for… pic.twitter.com/G1qjjkVVVT — PortlandPatriots (@PatriotsinPNW) February 7, 2026

Irving drove away, but showed up again a short time later.

The live streamers recognized her vehicle, with one saying, “Here she comes.”

After making an obscene gesture, the driver pulled out the airsoft gun and began firing.

“Oh s***, she just shot me with a BB gun!” one of the men said.

“I thought it was a real gun,” another man replied.

Portland, Ore. (Feb. 6) — A left-wing female driver in a white Lexus sedan with Oregon plates 478PWF drove by right-wing live streamers outside the ICE facility and fired upon them repeatedly with a BB gun. pic.twitter.com/fIGn2yakpt — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 7, 2026

Allen told Ngo he was hit several times in the arm and once in the face.

The next day, Irving posted a video selfie in which she portrayed herself as the victim in the incident.

The woman in the white Lexus who did a drive-by shooting near the ICE facility using a BB gun is a real estate agent named Isis Irving. She posted a video crying, saying she’s the victim. Her social media profiles show racial supremacist views. https://t.co/8JQjcBT6EG… pic.twitter.com/KCIsF0EuGF — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 8, 2026

“So I just woke up to MAGA doxxing me,” she said, crying.

“Mind you, this is what they did to my face,” Irving added, claiming she had second-degree burns. “I did not attack anyone, I did not hurt anybody,” she claimed, despite evidence that would allege otherwise.

Irving also claimed her car was dented from the water bottles that had been thrown at it.

She ended by repeating her profane remarks from the earlier incident about ICE, telling her viewers that she’s now being flooded with racist comments on social media, which should put her among her own kind, considering her TikTok proclaims, “Black Pride. F*** Nazis,” meaning she’s a racial identitarian herself.

Until the incident in question, Irving was reportedly a real estate agent, but she’s apparently now an unemployed one.

On Wednesday, a representative of The Edwarsen Group confirmed to The Post Millennial that she is no longer working for them.

“Edwardsen Group is aware of an incident involving a former, briefly affiliated individual.

“We were not involved in the incident, and the actions do not reflect our values. The association has ended.”

Irving is lucky she just lost her job, and not her life.

The Denver Post reported in October 2024 that an Aurora, Colorado, police officer fatally shot 37-year-old Kory Dillard when he pointed what appeared to be an AR-15 rifle at officers. They didn’t know until later that it was an airsoft gun.

What if one of these men in Portland had been armed? Any reasonable person would assume Irving had gone home after the initial confrontation, grabbed a gun, and driven back to shoot them all.

This woman’s unhinged behavior is evidence of a mind virus that is truly a gift from Satan. She was used as a vessel for a toxic ideology — one that could have caused her own death.

Heaven help us — and her.

