Graphic Warning: Dems Have Found Their Joe Rogan, and He's Called for or Endorsed Political Killings, Terrorism Dozens of Times - Video

For a certain sect of people who may not necessarily claim the left or right, it’s been a fascinating couple of decades for the legacy media landscape.

Institutional trust in the establishment media and elected officials are at an all-time low — leading to the rise of independent content creators gaining near-equal footing as the media titans who had monopolized the space in years past.

The meteoric rise of podcasters like Joe Rogan and Theo Von has an almost direct correlation with the fall of the legacy media, and that’s no coincidence.

Rogan, in particular, has become a digital king in the podcast space, boasting a podcast that’s become one of the most popular in the world.

The aspect of Rogan that’s so unique is that, due to his previous endorsement of President Donald Trump leading up to the 2024 election, he’s effectively been branded by the left as a right-wing nutjob.

(To be clear, given his pro-abortion and pro-universal healthcare stances, Rogan is decidedly not a conservative.)

Regardless, because of this Rogan-Trump tie — which honestly appears rather frayed these days given Rogan’s stance against the Iran conflict — Democrats have made it no secret that they’re looking for “their own” Rogan.

And it appears that they’ve chosen the worst possible candidate to fill that role.

In a piece for the New York Times, contributor Ezra Klein spilled quite a bit of digital ink on the topic of far-left streamer Hasan Piker being the Democratic response to Rogan.

As Klein correctly pointed out, however, Rogan is about as centrist of an independent as one can imagine. The left simply doesn’t like him because he won’t adopt all of their talking points.

Piker? Well, the last time he was in the headlines, it was for giving practical advice to terrorists while streaming. And that’s quite literally the tip of the iceberg, as online pundit Drew Pavlou helpfully curated:

WARNING: The following clip contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

NEW COMPILATION: 65 times leftist streamer Hasan Piker endorsed political violence, killings, atrocities and rapes pic.twitter.com/WMQGGFPg5O — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) September 21, 2025

Pavlou captured 65 moments across a 20-minute compilation where Piker said something that was reprehensible.

Brilliant nuggets from Piker include items such as the claim that America “deserved” 9/11, soaking the streets with the blood of capitalists, endorsing Hezbollah, and celebrating China when it comes to matters like Tibet or Taiwan.

Even when he’s not spewing vile nonsense, he’s not much better. Outside of politics, the other thing Piker is perhaps best known for is a viral incident where people suspected him of using a shock collar on his dog, Kaya, to make sure his on-screen prop didn’t move around too much. (Piker has steadfastly denied this.)

He is, to put it mildly, an abominable human being.

Here’s the thing that Democrats are missing: Whatever one may think of Rogan or his personal beliefs, there is an air of genuine curiosity to him when he’s speaking on various subject matters.

That sort of humble inquisitiveness naturally invites other similarly curious people. Rogan often approaches topics with some semblance of neutrality, before exploring the different aspects of it, whether good or bad.

Piker, meanwhile, operates with the cocksure arrogance of someone who’s never been properly punched in the face. That distinction matters.

There’s also the difference in optics between Piker and Rogan. The former is a proud socialist/communist, while the latter is generally pro-capitalism. Guess which one of the two is more wont to flaunt his wealth? Piker, who’s often derisively described as a “Champagne Socialist” due to his fancy cars and lavish lifestyle.

Anyone with a room temperature IQ should be able to see that Piker is a capital “H” hypocrite who appears to hate conviction almost as much as he hates dogs moving freely around his room.

This is all to say, if Piker really is the Democrats’ “Rogan” — which both Klein and I are rather dubious of — good luck, leftists.

Oh, and hide your dogs, too.

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