Graphic Warning: Migrant Tries to Escape Border Agents, Meets Death in Middle of the Highway

 By Jack Davis  July 3, 2022 at 11:57am
An illegal immigrant who tried to run from being arrested ran to his own death during one recent incident in Texas.

The video posted to Twitter by Fox’s Bill Melugin on Thursday shows Texas Department of Public Safety agents detaining a group of illegal immigrants in Brooks County, Texas. Fox News reported that the incident took place on June 10.

“As @TxDPS troopers were taking a human smuggler into custody in Brooks County, several illegal immigrants bailed out of his vehicle and ran. One ran into the highway & was struck & killed by a vehicle. Smuggler charged w/ human smuggling causing death,” he tweeted.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing.

At first, the scene appears like a routine detention.

Then, one illegal immigrant jumps out of a truck. He then lurches unsteadily down the highway, where he is struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

At that point, several other illegal immigrants run away as the agents chase them.

Although the deaths of more than 50 illegal immigrants in one tractor-trailer captured national attention, illegal immigrants are often killed in small-scale smuggling operations.

At least four people were killed Thursday when a vehicle police said contained illegal immigrants being smuggled into the U.S. struck the back of a truck, which was not moving at the time, according to the New York Post.


The vehicle was fleeing law enforcement at the time.

Police in Encinal, Texas, said the driver and three passengers were killed while three other passengers were in critical condition.

Fox noted two other migrants were killed when the vehicle they were riding in flipped over near Palmview in the Rio Grande Valley. The vehicle was trying to evade police at the time.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in speaking of the deaths of the illegal immigrants found in the trailer, said President Joe Biden bears the blame due to his “deadly open border policies.”

Abbott said the tragedy illustrated the ramifications of  Biden’s “refusal to enforce the law.”

