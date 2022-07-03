An illegal immigrant who tried to run from being arrested ran to his own death during one recent incident in Texas.

The video posted to Twitter by Fox’s Bill Melugin on Thursday shows Texas Department of Public Safety agents detaining a group of illegal immigrants in Brooks County, Texas. Fox News reported that the incident took place on June 10.

“As @TxDPS troopers were taking a human smuggler into custody in Brooks County, several illegal immigrants bailed out of his vehicle and ran. One ran into the highway & was struck & killed by a vehicle. Smuggler charged w/ human smuggling causing death,” he tweeted.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing.

WARNING GRAPHIC: As @TxDPS troopers were taking a human smuggler into custody in Brooks County, several illegal immigrants bailed out of his vehicle and ran. One ran into the highway & was struck & killed by a vehicle. Smuggler charged w/ human smuggling causing death. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Cul762bgFl — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 30, 2022



At first, the scene appears like a routine detention.

Then, one illegal immigrant jumps out of a truck. He then lurches unsteadily down the highway, where he is struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

At that point, several other illegal immigrants run away as the agents chase them.

Although the deaths of more than 50 illegal immigrants in one tractor-trailer captured national attention, illegal immigrants are often killed in small-scale smuggling operations.

At least four people were killed Thursday when a vehicle police said contained illegal immigrants being smuggled into the U.S. struck the back of a truck, which was not moving at the time, according to the New York Post.

LAREDO – Troopers are investigating a fatality crash on IH35 in Encinal, TX. Currently, 4 are confirmed deceased & 3 are critical. The driver suspected of human smuggling evaded law enforcement & crashed into a commercial vehicle. Updates will provided once they become available. pic.twitter.com/0qBuRsDnIS — TxDPS – South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) June 30, 2022



The vehicle was fleeing law enforcement at the time.

Police in Encinal, Texas, said the driver and three passengers were killed while three other passengers were in critical condition.

Fox noted two other migrants were killed when the vehicle they were riding in flipped over near Palmview in the Rio Grande Valley. The vehicle was trying to evade police at the time.

After Texas DPS stopped a human smuggling attempt, a migrant ran into the road and was killed by an oncoming car, one of several migrant deaths near border, @AdamShawNY and @BillFOXLA report:https://t.co/5KbqdcCVg0 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 30, 2022



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in speaking of the deaths of the illegal immigrants found in the trailer, said President Joe Biden bears the blame due to his “deadly open border policies.”

At Least 42 People Found Dead Inside Truck Carrying Migrants In Texas. These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law. https://t.co/8KG3iAwlEk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 28, 2022

Abbott said the tragedy illustrated the ramifications of Biden’s “refusal to enforce the law.”

