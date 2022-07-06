Share
Graphic Warning: Ticked Off UFC Champ Sets Sights on Ghislaine Maxwell - He Wants Justice

 By Jack Davis  July 5, 2022 at 5:40pm
Another voice has called for full disclosure of the list of clients of the sex trafficking ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the operation. Epstein died in prison in 2019 before his trial on sex trafficking charges — in a death ruled as suicide.

The client list has emerged as a topic bruited about on social media by Elon Musk, who last month noted wryly that he expected it to be kept under wraps to protect those who might not want to be publicly named.

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya touched on the topic last week before winning his fight against Jared Cannonier.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Maxwell just got put away for 20 years. So she was supplying kids for all these f****** pedos, right? Where’s the list? Does that just gets like,” he said, going woosh and making a motion with his hand to show something flying away. “I don’t know.”

Will any form of a client list ever be released?

Adesanya noted that some criminals will go free.

“So the list of politicians and actresses and actors or whatever that they talked about, does that get swept under the rug? Do they not get any time for actually f****** those kids?” he said.

“You know what I mean? I don’t know, that’s weird how that just doesn’t compute with me,” he said.

Other voices have also called for the list.

As noted by the Daily Wire, Adesanya has shown his willingness to speak out before in defense of podcaster Joe Rogan when he was under attack for having guests on his show who did not keep to the accepted view on the COVID-19 vaccine and for using “controversial language” with guests in the past.

Although UFC President Dana White waked away during a news conference rather than handle a hot potato question about Rogan, Adesanya, saying “I’m black. I can take this one,” held forth, with his usual use of graphic language.

“There are a lot of snakes in this game. I’ve been in this fight game since 2008. Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf****** I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Understand that,” he said.

“You know what they’re trying to do. You can’t control the man,” he said then.

Conversation