SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Grassley Releases Statement After Viewing Kavanaugh FBI Report – ‘It’s Time To Vote’

By Chris Agee
at 10:08am
Print

The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said Thursday that it is “time to vote” after he was briefed on the FBI probe into claims of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa echoed others in his party who said no new corroborating information came to light during the most recent investigation into Kavanaugh’s background.

“I’ve now received a committee staff briefing on the FBI’s supplement to Judge Kavanaugh’s background investigation file,” Grassley said. “There’s nothing in it that we didn’t already know.”

He reiterated the fact that Kavanaugh has “unequivocally and repeatedly rejected” the claims against him.

“It’s time to vote,” Grassley said, confirming that he will cast a vote for confirming President Donald Trump’s nominee.

TRENDING: Jeff Flake Takes a Shot at Kavanaugh: ‘We Can’t Have This on the Court’

While some Democrats complained that the probe was unjustly limited in scope, many in the GOP found no reason to further delay a vote.

Even Sen. Jeff Flake, who was instrumental in launching the new federal background probe, described the report as sufficiently broad.

“I think Susan Collins was quoted as saying it was very thorough but no new corroborative information came out of it,” the Arizona Republican said. “That’s accurate.”

Collins, a Republican senator from Maine, has also expressed concern about Kavanaugh’s confirmation amid the allegations of the past several weeks.

Do you think Kavanaugh will be confirmed?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Flake said he felt an FBI probe was necessary to clear up uncertainty surrounding Kavanaugh’s testimony.

“I wanted this pause, we’ve had this pause,” he said. “We’ve had the professionals, the FBI, determine — given the scope that we gave them, current credible allegations — to go and do their review, which they’ve done.”

Grassley sought to reconcile disparate factions on the committee and within the Senate as a whole ahead of the contentious confirmation vote.

“Fundamentally, we senators ought to wipe away the muck from all the mudslinging and politics and look at this nomination with clear eyes,” he said. “Judge Kavanaugh is one of the most qualified nominees to ever come before the Senate. He’s served with distinction for 12 years on the nation’s most important circuit court and dedicated himself to serving the American public.”

Citing the most recent FBI probe and six previous background checks, Grassley said the bureau found “no hint of misconduct” by Kavanaugh.

RELATED: Flake, Collins Speak Out on Results of FBI Investigation: ‘No Additional Corroborating Information’

“I trust that the career agents of the FBI have done their work independent of political or partisan considerations,” he said. “That’s exactly what senators from both sides asked for.”

Following the release of the report, which senators were taking turns reading throughout the day Thursday, Grassley said it was time to act.

“Now it’s up to senators to fulfill their constitutional duty and make a judgment,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Beyer

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, focusing on allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh against Christine Blasey Ford in the early 1980s.Tom Williams-Pool / Getty Images

New Kavanaugh Accuser’s Story Doesn’t Match Police Report

Savannah Pointer

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he is still undecided on whether he will vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.Alex Wong / Getty images

Key Senate Swing Vote Speaks Out on Kavanaugh Nomination – ‘Another Circus’

Chris Agee

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, left, and Jeff Flake of Arizona meet with reporters on Capitol Hill.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Flake, Collins Speak Out on Results of FBI Investigation: ‘No Additional Corroborating Information’

Jacquelyn Finn

In this June 16, 2016 file photo, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn. is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington.Lauren Victoria Burke / AP Photo

Senate Candidate Hits Democrats with Investigation Announcement for Ellison

Molly Prince

Brett Kavanaugh TestifiesBrendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Kavanaugh’s Classmates Write Letter, Corroborate His Account of the Devil’s Triangle

Evie Fordham

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, a three-term Republican in Kansas, could be defeated by a Democrat who has raised almost twice the campaign money Yoder has.Micheal Mahoney, KMBC / Twitter screen shot

Republican Congressional Incumbent in Danger of Losing to Democrat with over Twice the Funding

Hanna Bogorowski

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch says Democrats are embarrassing themselves. ( Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Orrin Hatch Takes Apart Democrats’ Arguments Against Kavanaugh Piece-by-Piece: ‘The Very Definition of Bad Faith’

Jack Davis

Mitch McConnell speaking on the floor of the Senate.Mitch McConnell Senate office / video screen shot

McConnell Says Charades End This Week: Mr. President, We’re Going To Vote

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.