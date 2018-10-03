Grassley’s Chief Counsel Hits Avenatti with Harsh Message – ‘We Focus on Credible Allegations’

The chief counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley responded harshly to Attorney Michael Avenatti’s claims on social media that the Senate Judiciary Committee has been ignoring his client’s request to speak to the FBI about allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.

Avenatti, who represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her legal fracas with President Donald Trump, has been insisting for days that he has a credible witness who can link Kavanaugh to gang rapes of drunk women. Julie Swetnick, who is represented by Avenatti, has come forward to claim that Kavanaugh was present at parties where women were gang-raped, but to date, her accusations have been given far less attention than those of Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct while in high school.

Avenatti wrote Michael Davis, the chief counsel for nominations for the Judiciary Committee, trying to get his client more attention.

“Stop playing games. If you are the Chief Counsel, then you need to do your job. Please respond to our requests,” Avenatti wrote in an email to Davis, according to The Daily Wire.

In reply, Davis was neither over-wordy nor over-kind.

👀 Grassley’s chief counsel just towel snapped Avanatti. pic.twitter.com/pVuOAcL96b — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 2, 2018

“We have already reviewed your client’s allegations. We focus on credible allegations. Please stop emailing me,” he wrote.

Avenatti, however, had already moved on.

A 4th accuser has now come forward releasing a sworn statement making new allegations against #BrettKavanuagh The unnamed accuser is also being represented by @MichaelAvenatti pic.twitter.com/Q7GlI5HJ7v — Meagan O'Halloran (@MeaganFOX31) October 3, 2018

On Wednesday, he tweeted that he now has yet another client with another allegation against Kavanaugh, Fox News reported.

The woman, who was not named, said she was at house parties in the early 1980s and gave Avenatti a statement that said, in part, “I know many instances during these house parties where Brett and Mark would drink excessively and be overly aggressive and verbally abusive toward girls,” she claimed. “This conduct included inappropriate physical contact with girls of a sexual nature.”

Swetnick, meanwhile, appeared on NBC talking about her allegations of Kavanaugh’s actions at a party.

NBC reported that her claims could not be verified because those she named as witnesses are either dead, did not return contact, or said they did not recall the incidents Swetnick talked about.

.@MichaelAvenatti may now have an ethical obligation to withdraw Swetnick’s affidavit, since she contradicted material portions of it in a tv interview. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) October 3, 2018

RELATED: House Reps Call for Investigation into Feinstein’s Handling of Kavanaugh Allegations

Swetnick’s story has also changed. For example, she told NBC that Kavanaugh was near a table where a punch bowl was placed. Earlier, she had said she saw him spiking the punch.

