‘Great Christmas Honor’: Orrin Hatch Praises Editorial Blasting His ‘Utter Lack Of Integrity’

A Utah newspaper was prompted to clarify that its recent recognition of U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch’s impact on the state was not an endorsement of the Republican lawmaker.

Hatch, who also serves as president pro-tempore of the Senate, tweeted his appreciation of a recent Salt Lake Tribune year-end article naming him as “Utahn of the Year.”

Grateful for this great Christmas honor from the Salt Lake Tribune. For the record, I voted for @SpencerJCox and @rudygobert27. #utpol pic.twitter.com/7iFOBK6TWf — Orrin Hatch (@OrrinHatch) December 25, 2017

“Grateful for this great Christmas honor from the Salt Lake Tribune,” he wrote Monday.

In explaining its selection, however, the paper noted that the qualities its editorial board consider do not include any implicit support for a candidate’s actions.

“So, lest our readers, or the honoree himself, get the wrong impression, let us repeat the idea behind the Salt Lake Tribune’s Utahn of the Year designation,” the article read. “The criteria are not set in stone. But this year, as many times in the past, The Tribune has assigned the label to the Utahn who, over the past 12 months, has done the most. Has made the most news. Has had the biggest impact. For good or for ill.”

The designation was not a testament to Hatch’s decades-long Capitol Hill career, which the paper pointed out has lasted “longer than three-fifths of the state’s population has been alive.”

Instead, two specific moves by Hatch during 2017 — neither of them endorsed by the editorial board — secured his position as Utahn of the Year.

His support of the recent tax reform bill and the effort to shrink national monuments protected by the Obama administration contributed to the selection.

As Newsweek reported, Hatch has been a longtime proponent of scaling back one Utah monument that President Donald Trump recently announced would be decreased in size by nearly 90 percent — from 1.35 million acres to less than 230,000.

“When President (Barack) Obama designated the Bears Ears monument in December, he did so ignoring the voices of Utah leaders who were united in opposition, and even more importantly, ignoring the voices of local Utahn most affected by this massive land grab,” he said in April.

According to The Tribune’s editorial board, Trump likely rewarded Hatch’s support on the tax bill by shrinking the borders around that monument.

The board also cited a third quality for which it deemed Hatch worth of the distinction, describing the senator’s “utter lack of integrity that rises from his unquenchable thirst for power.”

The editorial concluded with a call for the end of Hatch’s Senate career, whether by his own retirement or at the ballot box.

“It would be good for Utah if Hatch, having finally caught the Great White Whale of tax reform, were to call it a career,” the board wrote. “If he doesn’t the voters should end it for him.”

The paper’s 2016 Utahn of the Year was Madi Barney, a Brigham Young University student who spoke out against sexual assault on campus.

