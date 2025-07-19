'A Great Vindication': Trump Jr. Thanks Dems for Helping His New Company Go Public

Donald Trump Jr. thanked Democrats Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange as he and his business partner, Omeed Malik, went public with their new retail gun company.

Trump and Malik’s newly acquired online retail store, GrabAGun, sells firearms, ammunition, and gun accessories — demand for which has spiked, Fox Business reported.

According to Trump, Democrat-supported civil unrest in recent years has been “the greatest marketing campaign for the Second Amendment.”

“Over the last four years, you’ve seen crime and the stuff through — whether it’s the rampant illegal immigration, and the allowing of criminals to only take over a few buildings in places like Colorado — people understood, and now more so than ever, that fundamental right to protect yourselves and your loved ones is tantamount to all of the freedoms that we believe. They get that,” Trump Jr. said.

Donald Trump Jr., 1789 Capital partner, discusses the public trading debut of GrabAGun on the NYSE under the ticker "PEW"

In an interview with Bloomberg, Trump said GrabAGun would serve the niche created in recent years by new gun buyers who might feel uncomfortable walking into gun shops.

“If you’re a first-time gun buyer, if you’re a female, if you’re someone that’s young, that’s an uncomfortable experience in many cases,” Trump said. “So, GrabAGun allows you to do that the way you buy everything else — like you would on Amazon if you’re buying home decor or other goods.”







Although GrabAGun only recently went public, it’s been around since 2010, according to Colombier Acquisition Corp., the company that acquired GrabAGun and is headed by Malik.

“One of the things that I like to say is that we are all huge proponents of the First Amendment and we’ve done a lot in finance around that, but there is no First Amendment without a Second Amendment,” Malik said.

“So it was important for us to go and support the Second Amendment through a transaction like this. We’re one of the only teams that could do it or pull it off for a lot of reasons, and we did. And we’re thrilled about it,” he added.

Trump told Fox Business that the experience has been vindicating.

“So to come back as a former New Yorker, a political refugee to the free state of Florida, coming back to the People’s Republic and taking a gun company public is like a sort of a great vindication of so much of what we believe in, which is ensuring that sort of democratization of finance and capitalism, you know, across sectors in this country that many Americans care about and have for decades, but perhaps didn’t have the ability to get that sort of equal treatment,” Trump told Fox Business.

“It’s the culmination of our thesis, we were doing this and talking about it very aggressively for five years. Back when those other things ruled, DEI, ESG, it was a very different world,” he continued.

The company’s stock trades under the ticker “PEW.”

GrabAGun had a bit of a rough start on its first day trading on the NYSE, NBC News reported.

Its stock price reportedly fell by more than 20 percent in its opening hours.

