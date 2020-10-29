Jack Nicklaus, arguably the greatest golfer of all time, endorsed President Donald Trump on Wednesday, just six days before the Nov. 3 election.

In a message posted on social media, the man who won 18 professional major championships said he had voted for Trump, and urged others to do the same.

According to Nicklaus, 80, a vote for Trump is a vote against socialism.

“Get out and vote. I did,” Nicklaus wrote on Twitter.

Get out and vote. I did! pic.twitter.com/IfQb3NeSO3 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) October 29, 2020

Underneath the message, the golfer issued a statement imploring Americans to vote against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Through the years, I have been blessed to personally know several Presidents on both sides of the aisle,” he wrote.

“All were good people. All loved their country. All believed in the American Dream.”

But Nicklaus had particular praise for Trump.

“I have had the privilege over the last 3 ½ years to get to know our current President a little more as his term has progressed. I have been very disappointed at what he’s had to put up with from many directions, but with that, I have seen a resolve and a determination to do the right thing for our country,” Nicklaus wrote.

The world renowned golfer added, “He has delivered on his promises. He’s worked for the average person. In my opinion, he has been more diverse than any President I have seen and has tried to help people from all walks of life — equally.”

Nicklaus noted that some people might be put off by the president’s blunt personality, but said the election is not about personality, but policy.

“This is not a personality contest; it’s about patriotism, policies and the people they impact,” he wrote.

“His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear,” the golfer added.

“How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions. Now, you have the opportunity to take action.”

Nicklaus then appealed to voters who might be undecided.

He wrote, “But if we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years.

“I certainly have and have already cast my vote for him,” Nicklaus concluded.

Nicklaus, whose 18 major wins are a record, was immediately inundated with negative responses from triggered liberals and other apparent opponents of his right to endorse the president.

Thanks for letting us know that you support racism, bigotry, misogyny and corruption. — 📩🗳 𝗗𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟯: 6️⃣ 🗳📩 (@twidark1) October 29, 2020

So, Jack, I don’t know you well enough to judge if you are racist, sexist, or incompetent. But your actions demonstrate that you enable those qualities in the President. May all your future holes be double bogies. — Grady Booch (@Grady_Booch) October 29, 2020

I have lost all respect for jack that I ever had. This was a horrible horrible thing to do. I respect the Nicklaus name no longer. I will not play any of his courses or have anything to do with his “brand” going forward. Very poor choice or words and very poor choice to side with — Brown (@ChalkieBrown) October 29, 2020

You’ve chosen the wrong side of history. That’s your choice and you’re free to make it. But you’re aligning yourself with a man who has no honor. No moral compass. Your choice. It’s our choice to cut you out of our history. — Shelley Webb (@shelleyaw123) October 29, 2020

Trump, though, quickly thanked the golf legend for his words and the endorsement.

“Jack, this is a Great Honor. Thank you!” Trump tweeted.

Jack, this is a Great Honor. Thank you! https://t.co/60WWISm5hs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2020

The president played a round of golf with both Nicklaus and golf legend Tiger Woods last year in Florida, Golf.com reported.

Woods, who has won 15 majors himself, has a well-documented friendship with the president.

The 44-year-old hasn’t come out and endorsed Trump, but it’s clear the president has endeared himself to some of golf’s most prominent personalities.

