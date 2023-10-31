With every little breeze, the offshore wind industry begs for a bailout, according to energy experts who say the Biden administration might be more than happy to throw taxpayers’ money to the winds.

Multiple offshore wind projects are not only failing to achieve the results they promised but are costing companies huge chunks of cash.

General Electric, for instance, said it expected to lose $1 billion this year and again next year because of its offshore wind project losses, according to Bloomberg.

Siemens Energy is looking at a loss of $4.8 billion, according to Fortune, while Orsted A/S is facing a loss of $2.3 billion over its projects, Bloomberg reported.

Gee, who could have seen this coming? Answer: anyone who’s ever driven past a wind farm. Wind companies losing billions, prompting fears a federal bailout could be coming https://t.co/RnNkJVUeu0 via @JustTheNews — Don Fotsch | fotsch.eth (@fotsch1) October 30, 2023



All of which means a line will be forming for taxpayer cash, several experts said.

“No one should doubt the willingness of the Biden administration and congressional Democrats to try to spend billions more debt-funded dollars to bail out their pet offshore wind industry,” David Blackmon, an energy consultant with 40 years of experience, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Offshore wind, though completely unnecessary and environmentally destructive, has been a centerpiece of the Green New Deal propaganda, and its supporters will resort to any measures available to keep it on life support,” he said.

In a piece Blackmon published Friday on Substack, he warned that wind projects are likely to get what they want.

If The Western Journal launched a podcast, would you subscribe? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 29% (2 Votes) No: 71% (5 Votes)

“Everyone should prepare themselves to see an effort in Washington, DC to allocate billions more dollars to bail out Big Offshore Wind developers soon,” he wrote. “It turns out the billions already offered by various state governments in the Northeast and in the Orwellian-named Inflation Reduction Act just aren’t enough largesse to sustain these hogs feeding at the government trough.

“So, they have recently been pressuring friendly politicians to dump another bag of debt-funded printed dollars into the bin.”

Some experts said the debacle is the result of the government’s effort to make the industry into what it is not.

“This is what happens when the government tinkers in markets that it has no expertise in,” Daniel Turner, founder and executive director of Power the Future, told the DCNF.

“It does not matter that it costs an enormous amount of money, jeopardizes the grid’s reliability or inflicts pain and higher costs on the American people: it is about the agenda and reaching political targets,” Turner said.

If wind if so profitable why does Siemens Energy need an emergency bailout to save it from bankruptcy on wind turbine issues. GE Offshore wind posted $1 billion loss in 2023 and expects to lose same amount in 2024. Perhaps wind energy isn’t the goldmine you were suggesting? https://t.co/XxUhC2ImKy — Robertplewis21 (@robertplewis21) October 26, 2023

Governors of six East Coast states are at the front of the line, The Associated Press reported last month.

The governors of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts and Rhode Island — all Democrats — wrote to Biden expressing concerns that projects might never be built unless federal money comes along.

“Absent intervention, these near-term projects are increasingly at risk of failing,” the governors wrote. “Without federal action, offshore wind deployment in the U.S. is at serious risk of stalling because states’ ratepayers may be unable to absorb these significant new costs alone.”

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.