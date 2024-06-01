Green Communism: Vermont Becomes First State to Officially Punish Oil Companies

Vermont is going above and beyond to ensure it’s the most unfriendly state to the American oil industry with a new law that will require companies to “pay for the impacts of climate change.”

The Climate Superfund Act was passed by the state House on May 7 by a strong 94-38 majority but just shy of a supermajority in the deep blue state, per The Hill.

The outlet also notes that Vermont has become the first to enact such legislation.

The bill intends to look all the way back to 1995 for potential environmental damage caused by oil companies and force financial penalties for the damage in the form of taxation.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott allowed the act to become law without his signature, releasing a statement about his concerns.

He opened by condemning the state legislature for not working with other states like New York and California that are passing similar legislation.

As The Hill noted, the New York State Senate passed an extremely similar bill in early May, though it’s seeing resistance in the general assembly.

Gov. Scott found it foolish that “Vermont – one of the least populated states with the lowest GDP in the country – has decided to recover costs associated with climate change on its own.”

“Taking on ‘Big Oil’ should not be taken lightly,” he continued. “And with just $600,000 appropriated by the Legislature to complete an analysis that will need to withstand intense legal scrutiny from a well-funded defense, we are not positioning ourselves for success.”

Is taxation theft? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (292 Votes) No: 3% (9 Votes)

Unfortunately, the Republican doesn’t go as far as condemning the very purpose of the act, instead opting to agree with its purpose partially.

Scott said he “understand[s] the desire to seek funding to mitigate the effects of climate change that has hurt our state in so many ways.”

The governor demonstrated he had completely fallen for the propaganda put forth by liberals surrounding climate change.

Forcing companies to pay extra taxes, especially for acts that date back decades, is not some pro-environment stance as they paint it.

It’s just the government over-extending its reach and using the guise of “justice” to cover it up. How is this any different than, say, communist China wantonly punishing an entity that it has deemed to be “bad” with little more justification than “We feel like it”?

The fact that Vermont intends to leverage taxes for nearly thirty years of action is especially concerning.

Will individuals in the future owe extra taxes in these states for how many years they owned a car?

This retroactive activism is especially concerning as the goalpost is constantly moving with liberals surrounding the issue of the environment.

None of that has even considered how this will heavily hurt Vermont’s oil and gas industry, which is hardly thriving as it is under the Biden administration.

While the Democrats in the state may be patting themselves on the back today like all communists are wont to do, but the only thing they’ve secured for the Green Mountain State is a far worse future.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.