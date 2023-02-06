Dozens of wind turbines in Scotland recently failed because of cold weather and were bailed out by the same fossil fuels the green energy mob would like us to believe can and should be eliminated.

The latest black eye for hardline advocates for renewable energy occurred in December when 71 turbines were hooked up to diesel generators to keep them warm after they failed to function appropriately in frigid temperatures, according to Glasgow’s Daily Record.

The report said the turbines froze up, siphoned away more power than they generated, and in some cases polluted the country’s beautiful countryside and waterways with hydraulic fluid.

An anonymous whistleblower described as a worker with electricity provider Scottish Power spoke up about the incident.

“The Scottish Government wants to make our country attractive to foreign investors as 40 percent of the wind that blows across Europe blows across Scotland,” the worker said, according to the Daily Record. “However, that should not mean we put up with our waterways and nature being polluted with carbon from diesel generators and hydraulic oil.”

The whistleblower also complained that Scottish Power’s wind turbines regularly experience issues or otherwise fail to protect the environment they were supposedly installed to preserve.

“Turbines are regularly offline due to faults where they are taking energy from the grid rather than producing it, and also left operating on half power for long periods due to parts which haven’t been replaced,” the person said.

“Dirty hydraulic oil is also regularly being sprayed out across the Scottish countryside due to cracks in mechanisms.”

A spokesman for Scottish Power admitted diesel generators were used to keep the turbines functioning as a temporary solution.

Of course, it is more than interesting that we are only hearing about this story now, months after the fact.

Environmental extremists and the establishment media are more or less on the same page with regard to pushing ineffective renewables onto the world.

Pipe dreams take precedence over pipelines.

But stories such as these prove two facts that are irrefutable: Green energy technology is not yet ready to power the world, and the powers that be don’t want the rest of us to know it.

Thankfully, no fatalities were reported during Scotland’s frigid early December.

Sadly, more than 200 people lost their lives in Texas two years ago after the state’s independent power grid failed. In February 2021, a historic winter storm disabled much of the state’s green energy infrastructure. Millions lost power, and many froze to death during a tragedy that largely could have been avoided had common sense prevailed.

If science could find a way to harness wishful thinking, the green lobby would have powered the globe with it decades ago.

Scotland relied on diesel fuel to bail out its wind turbines in the same manner many electrical vehicle drivers here in the U.S. have been seen using gasoline generators to charge up their supposedly “clean” cars.

