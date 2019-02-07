‘Green New Deal’ Calls on Government To Provide for Those ‘Unwilling To Work’

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal” resolution calls on the federal government to provide economic security for those “unwilling to work.”

A “Green New Deal” FAQ posted on Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional website says a “Green New Deal” would guarantee “(e)conomic security to all who are unable or unwilling to work.”

In other words, people who may not want to work.

The same line is on the FAQ Ocasio-Cortez’s staff gave to NPR along with the actual text of the resolution.

The “Green New Deal” resolution’s actual text simply calls for “economic security for all people of the United States.”

However, the legislation does put “economic security” on a list of things the government should provide, including “high-quality health care,” “affordable, safe, and adequate housing” and “access to clean water, clean air, healthy and affordable food, and nature.”

Ocasio-Cortez unveiled her “Green New Deal” resolution Thursday alongside Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, who introduced a companion bill in the Senate.

Markey’s bill is co-sponsored by 2020 presidential contenders, including Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.

I’m proud to co-sponsor @AOC and @EdMarkey‘s Green New Deal. We must aggressively tackle climate change which poses an existential threat to our nation. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 7, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez said the House version had more than 60 co-sponsors, including Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

The bill is unlikely to pass the House and has zero chance of passing the Senate.

House Democratic leadership hasn’t lined up behind the “Green New Deal.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed the resolution as a “suggestion” that would only be an option her party considered.

“It will be one of several or maybe many suggestions that we receive,” Pelosi told Politico Wednesday. “The green dream or whatever they call it, nobody knows what it is, but they’re for it, right?”

“No, I think it is a green dream,” Ocasio-Cortez responded at an event Thursday to promote her resolution.

“I think that all great American programs, everything from the Great Society to the New Deal. Started with a vision for our future, and I don’t consider that to be a dismissive term. I think it’s a great term.”

