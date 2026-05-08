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A Danish flag flies in front of traditional houses in Copenhagen.
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A Danish flag flies in front of traditional houses in Copenhagen. (Michele Ursi - iStock / Getty Images)

Green Politician Wants to Limit Nursing Home Residents to 2.8 Oz of Meat per Week Due to Climate Change - That's Less Than 1 Big Mac ... Per Week

 By Samuel Short  May 8, 2026 at 4:33pm
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Climate hysteria is pure evil, masquerading as concern for the environment. This alarmism sees public officials create outrageous guidelines and restrictions for the common person — all supposedly to save the planet — while they live lavishly.

It’s just another instance of “rules for thee, but not for me.”

The latest culprit is Denmark’s far-left green party, known as The Alternative. One of its officials, Birgitte Kehler Holst, said in a city council meeting in Copenhagen on April 30 that the elderly in nursing homes should have their meat intake restricted to “punish” them.

Holst was commenting on the topic of excluding nursing homes from new guidelines that government-run sites will only allow 2.8 ounces of beef, lamb, or veal per person, per week. The New York Post reported that’s less than the quantity of meat for one McDonald’s Big Mac.

“Everyone, including the elderly, must contribute to achieving our climate goals,” Holst said.

“It is precisely the generation that has screwed up the most.”

The Danish People’s Party’s Malte Larsen absolutely excoriated Holst in a post on social media platform X.

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“I find it so grotesque that it’s hard to put into words.

“What the hell do these self-righteous climate fanatics actually think they’re doing? Our elderly have toiled and labored their whole lives. Built a fantastic society for all of us. And now they’re being punished with draconian beef rations in the holy name of the climate.

“I think it’s undignified. Embarrassing. And totally unacceptable,” he wrote.

“And the worst part of it all?

“Many of these climate fanatics who implement this kind of draconian climate measure have no problem flying back and forth to attend irrelevant climate conferences. The hypocrisy is simply dripping down the walls among these climate-saved activists. It’s time we put an end to this fanatical climate policy that makes life miserable for ordinary people, including our elderly.”

Larsen, and likely many other Danes, understand how callous, if not evil, Holst is for her remarks.

What is she personally doing to stop this crisis, aside from abusing old people?

Organizations like the World Economic Forum discourage meat consumption by ordinary folk in favor of consuming bugs — something their elite members won’t be eating anytime soon.

There is an evil lurking behind all of these measures – climate fanatics like Holst and WEF simply want fewer people.

They look upon the common person with disdain.

Their goal is for the foundations upon which Western civilization has been built to be toppled in favor of a nihilistic, banal existence as families die off and we live in isolation.

They can massage their objective all they like, but this is a genocidal mentality.

 

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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