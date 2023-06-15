Greg Abbott Delivers Another Busload of Migrants to 'Sanctuary' City - Mayor is Furious

The Democratic mayor of Los Angeles is expressing her fury after a group of illegal aliens arrived in the city.

Mayor Karen Bass criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for a state program facilitating transport of the illegals to California, accusing Abbott of orchestrating a “despicable stunt,” according to Fox News.

A busload of 42 people arrived at a church in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

#BREAKING The bus of migrants was just dropped off at a church in L.A.’s Chinatown. Representatives from L.A. City and L.A. County were on hand to welcome them. @FOXLA‘s @SusanHirasuna is the only reporter there. She says they’re not expected to spend the night at the church https://t.co/IqDeirQUeg — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) June 14, 2023

In an earlier tweet, Abbott announced the busload of migrants had arrived in Los Angeles.

In a statement to Fox, Abbott defended his policies to transport the aliens to sanctuary cities and states.

The Texas governor pointed to the record-setting in-flow of illegal immigrants at the southern border under the tenure of President Joe Biden.

“Texas’ small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden’s refusal to secure the border,” Abbott said in the statement.

“Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status.

“Our border communities are on the front lines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border.”

Bass doubled down on Los Angeles’ sanctuary-city status in her own statement after the arrival, while reserving ire for Abbott, according to Fox.

“This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us,” Bass said.

“Los Angeles is not a city motivated by hate or fear, and we absolutely will not be swayed or moved by petty politicians playing with human lives.”

Blue-state mayors and governors have increasingly criticized the transport of illegal immigrants to their states — all while ignoring local policies that move illegals to other locations.

The Los Angeles City Council approved an ordinance reaffirming the city’s sanctuary status just earlier this month, according to Fox.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of kidnapping aliens in a June tweet — only for Florida authorities to release evidence proving the migrants sent to California were transported voluntarily.

About 2.2 million illegal immigrants live in California — the most of any state in the union, according to Pew Research.

