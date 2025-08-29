Share
News
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in the State Capitol on Aug. 15, 2025, in Austin, Texas.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in the State Capitol on Aug. 15, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Greg Abbott Signs Off on Map Projected to Give Texas 5 Additional GOP House Seats Next Year

 By Randy DeSoto  August 29, 2025 at 1:24pm
Share

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new congressional districting map into law on Friday, giving Republicans a chance to gain up to five additional seats.

Abbott posted on social media, “Today, I signed the One Big Beautiful Map into law. This map ensures fairer representation in Congress. Texas will be more RED in Congress.”

Last week, the Texas House and Texas Senate passed the map after Democrat lawmakers who had fled the state returned for a second special session called by Abbott.

Republicans currently hold 25 of the Lone Star State’s 38 congressional seats, which could become 30 of the 38 in the 2026 midterms.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to Abbott signing the law by posting on X, “Congratulations on your new position as Trump’s #1 lapdog, I know you worked hard for it!”

Do you support this?

The Associated Press reported that Newsom signed a bill into law last week calling for a special election in November, allowing voters to approve a new congressional map that would net up to five more Democratic congressional seats in the Golden State.

If the new map is accepted, the Republicans’ representation in the congressional delegation could drop from nine to four of the 52 seats, or just under 8 percent of the total.

President Donald Trump won 38 percent of the vote in California during November’s presidential election.

Related:
Dallas Cops Can Now Wear Iconic Texas Headgear On Duty

He carried 56 percent of the vote in Texas to Democrat Kamala Harris’ approximately 43 percent.

Democrats have several heavily gerrymandered states such as Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York.

In the Land of Lincoln, Trump won 44 percent of the popular vote, but Republicans only carried three congressional races of the state’s 17 districts.

And New York Democrats pushed through a new congressional map after Republicans picked up several seats in the 2022 midterm elections, according to the New York Post.

The Republican delegation in the last Congress was 11, but in the current one, it dropped to seven of the 26 seats, despite Trump winning 44 percent of the vote.

The mid-decade redistricting in New York is one of the reasons the GOP won such a narrow 220 to 215 majority in the House last November, despite Trump’s convincing national victory, including all seven swing states.

Texas’s redistricting is clearly in response to what Democrats have already done.

The Associated Press reported, “Voting rights groups filed a lawsuit this week ahead of Abbott’s signing the bill, saying the new map weakens the electoral influence of Black voters.”

The outlet noted that the only way opponents can stop the Texas map is to prove it violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which forbids districting in a way designed to separate minority communities.

But, the outlet said, “Republican leaders have denied the map is racially discriminatory and contend the new map creates more new majority-minority seats than the previous one.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




MacArthur Highlighted the Spiritual Lesson WWII Taught, As Japan Surrendered to Allies 80 Years Ago
Greg Abbott Signs Off on Map Projected to Give Texas 5 Additional GOP House Seats Next Year
Scott Jennings' Statement of Basic Biological Reality Triggers Hysterics from CNN Panel
Biden Tossed Bronze Star at Dem Presidential Hopeful 18 Years After He Started Stolen Valor Lie - Shockingly the NYT and AP Exposed It All
Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Calls Prayers 'Nonsense' and Accidentally Reminds Us Why the Party Had to Change
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation